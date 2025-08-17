天文台,特別天氣提示,強陣風

下午04時40分 天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出強陣風警告 提醒市民注意安全

香港天文台於2025年8月17日下午4時40分發出強陣風警告。預料強陣風吹襲香港，市民應提高警覺，並採取必要的安全措施。若您目前身處室外，請儘快前往安全的地方躲避，以免受到強風的影響。

強風可能會對戶外活動和交通造成影響，市民應避免在戶外逗留過久，並確保家中窗戶和門戶緊閉。駕駛人士應特別小心，注意路面情況，並減速行駛以確保安全。請密切留意天文台的最新天氣資訊，並遵從相關部門的指引。

