天文台,特別天氣提示,雨勢警告 上午12時00分天文台特別天氣提示：西貢及港島東部現大雨 請市民提高警惕

香港天文台於今日凌晨12時00分發出特別天氣提示，受一道雲雨帶影響，西貢及港島東部的雨勢頗為嚴重。市民應提高警惕，避免前往這些地區的低窪或易積水地帶。此外，行人及駕駛者亦應注意路面濕滑，並減慢車速以保持安全。香港天文台將繼續監察天氣情況，並會更新相關天氣資訊。市民應密切留意最新天氣報告及警告，並採取適當措施保護自己和家人的安全。

撰文：編輯部圖片來源：香港天文台

