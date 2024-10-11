上午12時00分天文台特別天氣提示：西貢及港島東部現大雨 請市民提高警惕

\u9999\u6e2f\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u65bc\u4eca\u65e5\u51cc\u666812\u664200\u5206\u767c\u51fa\u7279\u5225\u5929\u6c23\u63d0\u793a\uff0c\u53d7\u4e00\u9053\u96f2\u96e8\u5e36\u5f71\u97ff\uff0c\u897f\u8ca2\u53ca\u6e2f\u5cf6\u6771\u90e8\u7684\u96e8\u52e2\u9817\u70ba\u56b4\u91cd\u3002\u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u63d0\u9ad8\u8b66\u60d5\uff0c\u907f\u514d\u524d\u5f80\u9019\u4e9b\u5730\u5340\u7684\u4f4e\u7aaa\u6216\u6613\u7a4d\u6c34\u5730\u5e36\u3002\u6b64\u5916\uff0c\u884c\u4eba\u53ca\u99d5\u99db\u8005\u4ea6\u61c9\u6ce8\u610f\u8def\u9762\u6fd5\u6ed1\uff0c\u4e26\u6e1b\u6162\u8eca\u901f\u4ee5\u4fdd\u6301\u5b89\u5168\u3002\u9999\u6e2f\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u5c07\u7e7c\u7e8c\u76e3\u5bdf\u5929\u6c23\u60c5\u6cc1\uff0c\u4e26\u6703\u66f4\u65b0\u76f8\u95dc\u5929\u6c23\u8cc7\u8a0a\u3002\u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u5bc6\u5207\u7559\u610f\u6700\u65b0\u5929\u6c23\u5831\u544a\u53ca\u8b66\u544a\uff0c\u4e26\u63a1\u53d6\u9069\u7576\u63aa\u65bd\u4fdd\u8b77\u81ea\u5df1\u548c\u5bb6\u4eba\u7684\u5b89\u5168\u3002