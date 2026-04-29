天文台,特別天氣提示,雷雨

下午04時45分 天文台特別天氣提示：冷鋒雷雨影響珠江口市民需注意大雨來襲

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

天文台於今日下午4時45分發出特別天氣提示，指出與冷鋒相關的雷雨區正影響珠江口一帶，預料本港部分地區在未來一至兩小時內將出現較大雨勢。

市民應提高警惕，避免進行戶外活動，尤其是在低窪地區或容易積水的地方。駕駛人士需注意路面濕滑，保持安全車速。此外，請留意最新的天氣資訊，並攜帶雨具以備不時之需。

天文台將密切監察天氣變化，並適時更新相關資訊。市民如有需要，可透過天文台網站或手機應用程式獲取最新消息。

熱門文章

 