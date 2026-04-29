下午04時45分 天文台特別天氣提示：冷鋒雷雨影響珠江口市民需注意大雨來襲

\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u65bc\u4eca\u65e5\u4e0b\u53484\u664245\u5206\u767c\u51fa\u7279\u5225\u5929\u6c23\u63d0\u793a\uff0c\u6307\u51fa\u8207\u51b7\u92d2\u76f8\u95dc\u7684\u96f7\u96e8\u5340\u6b63\u5f71\u97ff\u73e0\u6c5f\u53e3\u4e00\u5e36\uff0c\u9810\u6599\u672c\u6e2f\u90e8\u5206\u5730\u5340\u5728\u672a\u4f86\u4e00\u81f3\u5169\u5c0f\u6642\u5167\u5c07\u51fa\u73fe\u8f03\u5927\u96e8\u52e2\u3002 \u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u63d0\u9ad8\u8b66\u60d5\uff0c\u907f\u514d\u9032\u884c\u6236\u5916\u6d3b\u52d5\uff0c\u5c24\u5176\u662f\u5728\u4f4e\u7aaa\u5730\u5340\u6216\u5bb9\u6613\u7a4d\u6c34\u7684\u5730\u65b9\u3002\u99d5\u99db\u4eba\u58eb\u9700\u6ce8\u610f\u8def\u9762\u6fd5\u6ed1\uff0c\u4fdd\u6301\u5b89\u5168\u8eca\u901f\u3002\u6b64\u5916\uff0c\u8acb\u7559\u610f\u6700\u65b0\u7684\u5929\u6c23\u8cc7\u8a0a\uff0c\u4e26\u651c\u5e36\u96e8\u5177\u4ee5\u5099\u4e0d\u6642\u4e4b\u9700\u3002 \u5929\u6587\u53f0\u5c07\u5bc6\u5207\u76e3\u5bdf\u5929\u6c23\u8b8a\u5316\uff0c\u4e26\u9069\u6642\u66f4\u65b0\u76f8\u95dc\u8cc7\u8a0a\u3002\u5e02\u6c11\u5982\u6709\u9700\u8981\uff0c\u53ef\u900f\u904e\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u7db2\u7ad9\u6216\u624b\u6a5f\u61c9\u7528\u7a0b\u5f0f\u7372\u53d6\u6700\u65b0\u6d88\u606f\u3002