天文台,特別天氣提示,雷雨

下午06時30分 天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出特別天氣提示 珠江口以西雷雨區正逐漸靠近

天氣
東方新地 - 生活

廣告

香港天文台於2026年3月2日晚上6時30分發出特別天氣提示，指出現時位於珠江口以西的雷雨區正逐漸靠近，並可能在未來一兩小時內開始影響本港。市民應提高警惕，密切留意天氣變化。

由於雷雨區的影響，市民應避免進行戶外活動，尤其是在空曠地區，以免遭受雷擊的危險。此外，駕駛人士應注意路面濕滑，保持安全車距，並減速行駛。天文台將持續監測天氣情況，並適時更新相關資訊，請市民留意最新的天氣報告。

熱門文章

 