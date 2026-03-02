下午06時30分 天文台特別天氣提示：香港天文台發出特別天氣提示 珠江口以西雷雨區正逐漸靠近

\u9999\u6e2f\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u65bc2026\u5e743\u67082\u65e5\u665a\u4e0a6\u664230\u5206\u767c\u51fa\u7279\u5225\u5929\u6c23\u63d0\u793a\uff0c\u6307\u51fa\u73fe\u6642\u4f4d\u65bc\u73e0\u6c5f\u53e3\u4ee5\u897f\u7684\u96f7\u96e8\u5340\u6b63\u9010\u6f38\u9760\u8fd1\uff0c\u4e26\u53ef\u80fd\u5728\u672a\u4f86\u4e00\u5169\u5c0f\u6642\u5167\u958b\u59cb\u5f71\u97ff\u672c\u6e2f\u3002\u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u63d0\u9ad8\u8b66\u60d5\uff0c\u5bc6\u5207\u7559\u610f\u5929\u6c23\u8b8a\u5316\u3002 \u7531\u65bc\u96f7\u96e8\u5340\u7684\u5f71\u97ff\uff0c\u5e02\u6c11\u61c9\u907f\u514d\u9032\u884c\u6236\u5916\u6d3b\u52d5\uff0c\u5c24\u5176\u662f\u5728\u7a7a\u66e0\u5730\u5340\uff0c\u4ee5\u514d\u906d\u53d7\u96f7\u64ca\u7684\u5371\u96aa\u3002\u6b64\u5916\uff0c\u99d5\u99db\u4eba\u58eb\u61c9\u6ce8\u610f\u8def\u9762\u6fd5\u6ed1\uff0c\u4fdd\u6301\u5b89\u5168\u8eca\u8ddd\uff0c\u4e26\u6e1b\u901f\u884c\u99db\u3002\u5929\u6587\u53f0\u5c07\u6301\u7e8c\u76e3\u6e2c\u5929\u6c23\u60c5\u6cc1\uff0c\u4e26\u9069\u6642\u66f4\u65b0\u76f8\u95dc\u8cc7\u8a0a\uff0c\u8acb\u5e02\u6c11\u7559\u610f\u6700\u65b0\u7684\u5929\u6c23\u5831\u544a\u3002