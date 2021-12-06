feat_1204_44

十月初五的月光｜性感女神阮嘉敏首拍劇 《堅離地愛堅離地》化身IT公司職員

在無綫劇飾演富家女誓與沛堅(伍富橋飾)結婚的阮嘉敏，去年在無綫劇集《堅離地愛堅離地》處女演出已獲關注，其實有《東張西望》性感女神之稱的阮嘉敏（Mandy）亦有份在《堅離地》飾演龔嘉欣和陳智燊的 IT公司下屬「Connie」，是她入行四年以來戲份最多的一個角色！

《東張》性感女神阮嘉敏首拍劇

現年29歲的阮嘉敏先後修讀昆士蘭科技大學媒體與傳播研究系，及修畢香港中文大學傳理系，在2016年25歲時參選港姐，落選後再修讀無綫藝員訓練班入行。加入無綫後阮嘉敏曾客串過不少劇集中的無名角色，她透露 《堅離地愛堅離地》是她人生第 一部正式拍攝的劇集，劇中她所飾演的「Connie 」 ，是在龔嘉欣和陳智燊創立的 iTogether創意科技公司中任職的一名小職員，但由於是冬天戲，劇中阮嘉敏的衣著都非常密實。

阮嘉敏劇中和何遠東、張振朗及吳嘉儀等同事都有不少對手戲，由於是間IT公司，大家的衣著和工作態度都十分casual，阮嘉敏更笑指自己個角色好鍾意叫人做 「傻豬」 。
阮嘉敏直言拍劇和做主持有好大分別，令她每次行入廠心情都好緊張，她說： 「每拍完一場戲，我會擔心畀啱表情嗎？講對白講成點呢？好多謝同劇演員幫我、照顧我，因為同佢哋一齊，我放鬆咗，謝謝各位《堅離地》嘅同伴們。」
阮嘉敏在2016年以25歲之齡參選港姐時，曾與馮盈盈齊齊被視為大熱，可惜最後十強止步。
阮嘉敏2016年12月開始擔任《東張西望》的外景主持，由於經常穿著貼身小背心做訪問，獲網民封為「東張女神 」之一。
除了 《堅離地愛堅離地》外，阮嘉敏還拍了 《逆天奇案》 、 《食腦喪B》及《兒科醫生》 等劇集待播。
阮嘉敏近日除了主持資訊節目 《東張西望》外，又加入了長壽扮靚節目 《姊妹淘》 ，成為第四輯主持之一。
與阮嘉敏（右三）同屆參選港姐的還有劉穎鏇（左二）、張寶兒（左三）、蘇韻姿（左五）、馮盈盈（右五）和單文柔（右一）等，最終由馮盈盈、劉穎鏇及陳雅思（右四）分別奪得冠、亞、季軍。
