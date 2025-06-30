腳腫、上樓梯易氣促或心瓣異常 「隱形殺手」主動脈瓣反流4大成因拆解

\u4e0d\u5c11\u4eba\u4ee5\u70ba\u6c23\u4fc3\u3001\u9ad4\u80fd\u4e0b\u964d\u53ea\u662f\u8001\u5316\u6216\u9ad4\u529b\u5dee\uff0c\u4f46\u80cc\u5f8c\u6216\u6f5b\u85cf\u56b4\u91cd\u5fc3\u74e3\u75be\u75c5\u3002\u5fc3\u81df\u79d1\u5c08\u79d1\u9ec3\u6587\u705d\u91ab\u751f\u63a5\u53d7\u672c\u520a\u5c08\u8a2a\u6307\u51fa\uff0c\u4e3b\u52d5\u8108\u74e3\u53cd\u6d41\u521d\u671f\u75c7\u72c0\u4e0d\u660e\u986f\uff0c\u5bb9\u6613\u88ab\u5ffd\u7565\uff0c\u4e0d\u5c11\u60a3\u8005\u6c42\u8a3a\u6642\u5df2\u9032\u5165\u4e2d\u5f8c\u671f\uff0c\u4e14\u75c5\u60c5\u4e00\u65e6\u60e1\u5316\u53ef\u5f15\u81f4\u5fc3\u81df\u8870\u7aed\uff0c\u751a\u81f3\u589e\u52a0\u6b7b\u4ea1\u98a8\u96aa\u3002 \u9ad4\u80fd\u4e0b\u964d\u6c23\u4fc3\u5c6c\u5148\u5146 \u4e3b\u52d5\u8108\u74e3\u53cd\u6d41\uff08Aortic Regurgitation\uff0c\u7c21\u7a31AR\uff09\u662f\u4e00\u7a2e\u5fc3\u81df\u75c5\uff0c\u56e0\u5fc3\u81df\u4e3b\u52d5\u8108\u74e3\u95dc\u9589\u4e0d\u5168\uff0c\u4ee4\u5fc3\u81df\u8212\u5f35\u6642\u8840\u6db2\u5012\u6d41\u81f3\u5de6\u5fc3\u5ba4\uff0c\u9ec3\u91ab\u751f\u6307\u51fa\uff0c\u9577\u671f\u6703\u52a0\u91cd\u5fc3\u81df\u8ca0\u64d4\uff0c\u53ef\u81f4\u5fc3\u81df\u8870\u7aed\uff0c\u751a\u81f3\u6709\u751f\u547d\u5371\u96aa\u3002 \u53cd\u6d41\u6210\u56e0\u4e3b\u8981\u6709\u56db\u5927\u985e\uff0c\u9ec3\u91ab\u751f\u7a31\uff0c\u4e00\u662f\u5148\u5929\u6027\u4e8c\u8449\u74e3\uff0c\u60a3\u8005\u5929\u751f\u53ea\u6709\u5169\u584a\u74e3\u8449\uff0c\u8f03\u6b63\u5e38\u4e09\u8449\u74e3\u66f4\u6613\u63d0\u65e9\u9000\u5316\uff1b\u4e8c\u662f\u98a8\u6fd5\u6027\u5fc3\u81df\u75c5\uff0c\u591a\u7531\u7ae5\u5e74\u6642\u671f\u7d30\u83cc\u611f\u67d3\u672a\u53ca\u6642\u4f7f\u7528\u6297\u751f\u7d20\uff0c\u5f15\u81f4\u514d\u75ab\u7cfb\u7d71\u653b\u64ca\u5fc3\u74e3\uff0c\u5c0e\u81f4\u74e3\u819c\u8b8a\u539a\u8b8a\u5f62\uff1b\u4e09\u662f\u5e74\u9f61\u589e\u9577\u51fa\u73fe\u7684\u9000\u5316\uff0c\u96a8\u5e74\u9577\u51fa\u73fe\u9223\u5316\uff0c\u4ee4\u74e3\u819c\u95dc\u9589\u4e0d\u5be6\uff1b\u56db\u662f\u4e3b\u52d5\u8108\u64f4\u5f35\uff0c\u5373\u4f7f\u74e3\u819c\u6b63\u5e38\uff0c\u4ea6\u6703\u56e0\u4e3b\u52d5\u8108\u8b8a\u5927\u800c\u62c9\u958b\u74e3\u74b0\uff0c\u9020\u6210\u53cd\u6d41\u3002 \u4e3b\u52d5\u8108\u74e3\u53cd\u6d41\u8207\u5176\u4ed6\u5fc3\u81df\u75be\u75c5\u75c7\u72c0\u76f8\u4f3c\uff0c\u300c\u6700\u521d\u662f\u904b\u52d5\u6642\u9ad4\u80fd\u4e0b\u964d\uff0c\u4f8b\u5982\u4ee5\u5f80\u4e0a\u6a13\u68af\u53ef\u4ee5\u4e0a\u5341\u5c64\uff0c\u73fe\u5728\u53ea\u80fd\u4e0a\u4e00\u534a\uff0c\u540c\u6642\u6703\u6709\u6c23\u4fc3\u60c5\u6cc1\uff0c\u751a\u81f3\u5e73\u8eba\u90fd\u89ba\u5f97\u5598\u4e0d\u904e\u6c23\uff0c\u518d\u56b4\u91cd\u53ef\u80fd\u51fa\u73fe\u4e0b\u80a2\u6c34\u816b\u3002\u300d\u4e0d\u5c11\u60a3\u8005\u521d\u671f\u4e26\u7121\u660e\u986f\u4e0d\u9069\uff0c\u8840\u58d3\u770b\u4f3c\u6b63\u5e38\uff0c\u4ea6\u672a\u611f\u5230\u5fc3\u60b8\u6216\u80f8\u53e3\u75db\uff0c\u76f4\u81f3\u51fa\u73fe\u6c23\u4fc3\u6216\u8173\u816b\u7b49\u75c7\u72c0\u624d\u610f\u8b58\u7570\u5e38\u3002\u9ec3\u91ab\u751f\u7a31\uff0c\u91ab\u751f\u53ef\u900f\u904e\u807d\u8a3a\u5bdf\u89ba\u5fc3\u81df\u96dc\u97f3\uff0c\u6216\u89c0\u5bdf\u8840\u58d3\u58d3\u5dee\u4f86\u521d\u6b65\u5224\u65b7\uff0c\u300c\u82e5\u4e0a\u58d3120\u3001\u4e0b\u58d3\u53ea\u670940\uff0c\u58d3\u5dee\u904e\u5927\uff0c\u4fbf\u662f\u8b66\u865f\u3002\u300d\u81e8\u5e8a\u4e0a\u5982\u6709\u61f7\u7591\uff0c\u6703\u518d\u5b89\u6392\u5fc3\u81df\u8d85\u8072\u6ce2\u6aa2\u67e5\uff0c\u4ee5\u89c0\u5bdf\u74e3\u819c\u7d50\u69cb\u548c\u8840\u6db2\u5012\u6d41\u60c5\u6cc1\uff0c\u78ba\u8a8d\u75c5\u60c5\u56b4\u91cd\u7a0b\u5ea6\u3002 TAVI\u5fae\u5275\u624b\u8853 \u9069\u5408\u9ad8\u9f61\u6162\u75c5\u4eba\u58eb \u9ec3\u91ab\u751f\u6307\u51fa\uff0c\u9078\u64c7\u6cbb\u7642\u65b9\u5f0f\u6703\u6839\u64da\u75c5\u4eba\u7684\u5e74\u9f61\u3001\u75c5\u60c5\u56b4\u91cd\u7a0b\u5ea6\u53ca\u662f\u5426\u6709\u5176\u4ed6\u6162\u6027\u75be\u75c5\u4f5c\u7d9c\u5408\u8003\u616e\u3002\u5982\u75c5\u60c5\u8f15\u5fae\uff0c\u53ef\u900f\u904e\u85e5\u7269\u63a7\u5236\u75c5\u60c5\uff1b\u82e5\u53cd\u6d41\u56b4\u91cd\uff0c\u76ee\u524d\u4e3b\u8981\u6709\u5169\u7a2e\u624b\u8853\u6cbb\u7642\u65b9\u5f0f\uff0c\u4e00\u7a2e\u662f\u50b3\u7d71\u958b\u80f8\u624b\u8853\uff0c\u9700\u958b\u80f8\u9aa8\u3001\u4f7f\u7528\u4eba\u5de5\u5fc3\u80ba\u6a5f\uff0c\u5275\u50b7\u8f03\u5927\uff0c\u5fa9\u539f\u6642\u9593\u4ea6\u9577\u3002\u76f8\u5c0d\u800c\u7136\uff0c\u65b0\u5f15\u5165\u7684\u5fae\u5275\u624b\u8853\u300c\u7d93\u5c0e\u7ba1\u4e3b\u52d5\u8108\u74e3\u690d\u5165\u8853\u300d\uff08TAVI\uff09\uff0c\u50c5\u9700\u5f9e\u5927\u817f\u958b\u4e00\u5398\u7c73\u5207\u53e3\uff0c\u5c07\u65b0\u74e3\u819c\u7d93\u5c0e\u7ba1\u9001\u5165\u5fc3\u81df\u66ff\u63db\u820a\u74e3\uff0c\u904e\u7a0b\u5275\u50b7\u5c0f\u3001\u5fa9\u539f\u5feb\uff0c\u5c24\u5176\u9069\u5408\u5e74\u9577\u6216\u60a3\u6709\u6162\u6027\u75c5\u3001\u4e0d\u9069\u5408\u958b\u80f8\u624b\u8853\u7684\u75c5\u4eba\u3002 \u9ec3\u91ab\u751f\u8868\u793a\uff0c\u5148\u5929\u6027\u56e0\u7d20\u7121\u6cd5\u907f\u514d\uff0c\u4f46\u9ad8\u8840\u58d3\u662f\u53ef\u63a7\u7684\uff0c\u4fdd\u6301\u4f4e\u9e7d\u3001\u4f4e\u7cd6\u3001\u4f4e\u8102\u98f2\u98df\uff0c\u52a0\u4e0a\u6309\u6642\u670d\u85e5\u63a7\u5236\u8840\u58d3\uff0c\u6709\u52a9\u9810\u9632\u75c5\u60c5\u60e1\u5316\uff0c\u9ad8\u98a8\u96aa\u7fa4\u5982\u9ad8\u9f61\u6216\u6709\u5bb6\u65cf\u75c5\u53f2\u8005\u66f4\u61c9\u5b9a\u671f\u9032\u884c\u5fc3\u81df\u6aa2\u67e5\u3002 \u5982\u679c\u4f60\u662f\u91ab\u751f\u6216\u91ab\u8b77\u754c\u5c08\u696d\u4eba\u58eb\uff0c\u4e26\u5e0c\u671b\u900f\u904e\u300a\u91ab\u804a\u5ba4\u300b\u8207\u8b80\u8005\u5206\u4eab\u5c08\u696d\u5065\u5eb7\u5fc3\u5f97\uff0c\u63a8\u5ee3\u5065\u5eb7\u751f\u6d3b\uff0c\u6b61\u8fce\u96fb\u90f5\u81f3healthydays@nmg.com.hk\u8207\u6211\u5011\u806f\u7d61\u3002