\u9ad8\u8840\u58d3\u5e38\u88ab\u55bb\u70ba\u300c\u96b1\u5f62\u6bba\u624b\u300d\uff0c\u56e0\u75c5\u8005\u4e00\u822c\u7121\u75c7\u72c0\uff0c\u5f80\u5f80\u51fa\u73fe\u5fc3\u81df\u75c5\u3001\u814e\u8870\u7aed\u4ee5\u81f3\u8166\u4e2d\u98a8\u7b49\u4f75\u767c\u75c7\u624d\u767c\u73fe\u60a3\u75c5\u3002\u7136\u800c\uff0c\u4e00\u90e8\u4efd\u7684\u9ad8\u8840\u58d3\u75c5\u4eba\uff0c\u5373\u4f7f\u670d\u7528\u591a\u7a2e\u964d\u8840\u58d3\u85e5\uff0c\u8840\u58d3\u7e7c\u7e8c\u9ad8\u4f01\u3002\u672c\u6e2f\u91ab\u5b78\u754c\u5f15\u5165\u5fae\u5275\u624b\u8853RDN\u6cbb\u7642\u300c\u9811\u56fa\u6027\u9ad8\u8840\u58d3\u300d\uff0c\u65e5\u65e5\u5065\u5eb7\u300a\u91ab\u804a\u5ba4\u300b\u9080\u8acb\u5230\u5fc3\u81df\u79d1\u5c08\u79d1\u9ec3\u66dc\u6771\u91ab\u751f\u70ba\u5927\u5bb6\u8b1b\u89e3\u3002 \u300c\u9811\u56fa\u6027\u9ad8\u8840\u58d3\u300d\u7684\u5224\u65b7\u6a19\u6e96 \u300c\u9811\u56fa\u6027\u9ad8\u8840\u58d3\u300d\u662f\u6307\u7d93\u904e\u4e09\u7a2e\u964d\u8840\u58d3\u85e5\u7269\u6cbb\u7642\uff0c\u800c\u5176\u4e2d\u4e00\u7a2e\u5305\u62ec\u300c\u5229\u5c3f\u5291\u300d\u4e4b\u5f8c\uff0c\u4f9d\u7136\u7121\u6cd5\u5c07\u8840\u58d3\u63a7\u5236\u7684\u60c5\u6cc1\u3002\u8cc7\u6599\u986f\u793a\u73fe\u6642\u6709\u7d045%\u9ad8\u8840\u58d3\u60a3\u8005\u5c6c\u300c\u9811\u56fa\u6027\u9ad8\u8840\u58d3\u300d\u3002 \u4e0d\u55ae\u662f\u300c \u9811\u56fa\u6027\u9ad8\u8840\u58d3\u300d\u60a3\u8005\uff0c\u90e8\u5206\u75c5\u4eba\u5982\u6709\u7cd6\u5c3f\u75c5\u3001\u814e\u81df\u8840\u7ba1\u6536\u7a84\u3001\u814e\u529f\u80fd\u75b2\u5f31\u3001\u7761\u7720\u7a92\u606f\u75c7\u4ee5\u81f3\u5167\u5206\u6ccc\u5931\u8abf\uff0c\u5176\u8840\u58d3\u4e5f\u8f03\u96e3\u63a7\u5236\u3002\u540c\u6642\uff0c\u6709\u4e9b\u60a3\u8005\u670d\u7528\u964d\u8840\u58d3\u85e5\u7269\u51fa\u73fe\u5f88\u591a\u526f\u4f5c\u7528\uff0c\u7d50\u679c\u7121\u6cd5\u7e7c\u7e8c\u670d\u85e5\u3002 \u814e\u81df\u4ea4\u611f\u795e\u7d93\u6d88\u878d\u8853RDN \u624b\u8853\u539f\u7406 \u7531\u65bc\u4eba\u9ad4\u7684\u4ea4\u611f\u795e\u7d93\u53d7\u523a\u6fc0\u6642\uff0c\u6703\u5c0e\u81f4\u8840\u7ba1\u6536\u7e2e\uff0c\u4e26\u5206\u6ccc\u66f4\u591a\u814e\u4e0a\u817a\u7d20\uff0c\u5c0e\u81f4\u8840\u58d3\u4e0a\u5347\uff0c\u672c\u6e2f\u8fd1\u5e74\u5f15\u5165\u814e\u81df\u4ea4\u611f\u795e\u7d93\u6d88\u878d\u8853(RDN)\u3002\u814e\u81df\u8840\u7ba1\u4f48\u6eff\u5f88\u591a\u4ea4\u611f\u795e\u7d93\uff0c\u624b\u8853\u539f\u7406\u662f\u4ee5\u5fae\u5275\u65b9\u6cd5\uff0c\u5c07\u4e00\u689d\u5c0e\u7ba1\u900f\u904e\u5927\u817f\u5167\u5074\u653e\u9032\u814e\u81df\u8840\u7ba1\u5167\uff0c\u7d93\u904e\u75c5\u4eba\u7684\u5927\u817f\u52d5\u8108\uff0c\u5c07\u5c0e\u7ba1\u5e36\u5230\u5169\u908a\u7684\u814e\u52d5\u8108\u3002\u5728\u814e\u52d5\u8108\u5167\uff0c\u653e\u7f6e\u4e00\u4e9b\u5c04\u983b\u6d88\u878d\u7684\u5100\u5668\uff0c\u5c07\u80fd\u91cf\u50b3\u81f3\u814e\u52d5\u8108\u8868\u9762\u7684\u4ea4\u611f\u795e\u7d93\u7cfb\u7d71\uff0c\u5f9e\u800c\u963b\u64cb\u4ea4\u611f\u795e\u7d93\u8a0a\u865f\u7684\u50b3\u8a0a\uff0c\u4ee5\u964d\u4f4e\u8840\u58d3\u3002 \u624b\u8853\u4e00\u822c\u53ef\u5728\u4e00\u5e74\u5167\u5c07\u6536\u7e2e\u58d3\u6e1b\u4f4e10-20\u6beb\u7c73\u6c34\u9280\u67f1(mmHg)\uff0c\u9019\u6e1b\u5e45\u8db3\u4ee5\u4ee4\u5fc3\u8840\u7ba1\u75be\u75c5\u98a8\u96aa\u5927\u5927\u6e1b\u4f4e\uff0c\u6240\u4ee5\u662f\u5f88\u6709\u6548\u7684\u6cbb\u7642\uff0c\u4e14\u6210\u529f\u7387\u9054\u4e03\u6210\uff0c\u6309\u7167\u76ee\u524d9\u81f310\u5e74\u7684\u81e8\u5e8a\u6578\u64da\uff0c\u8853\u5f8c\u7684\u7642\u6548\u53ef\u6301\u7e8c\u3002\u624b\u8853\u7684\u6f5b\u5728\u98a8\u96aa\u5305\u62ec\u814e\u81df\u8840\u7ba1\u53d7\u50b7\u3001\u6d41\u8840\u6216\u7522\u751f\u8840\u584a\uff0c\u7531\u65bc\u91ab\u751f\u6703\u9032\u884c\u8853\u524d\u8a55\u4f30\uff0c\u82e5\u75c5\u4eba\u6709\u5148\u5929\u6027\u814e\u8840\u7ba1\u7578\u5f62\u3001\u814e\u8840\u7ba1\u56b4\u91cd\u6536\u7a84\u3001 \u56b4\u91cd\u814e\u529f\u80fd\u6e1b\u9000\u7b49\u554f\u984c\uff0c\u5247\u4e0d\u5b9c\u63a5\u53d7\u9019\u6cbb\u7642\uff0c\u6545\u624b\u8853\u51fa\u73fe\u56b4\u91cd\u4f75\u767c\u75c7\u7684\u6a5f\u6703\u751a\u4f4e\u3002 RDN\u624b\u8853\u6ce8\u610f\u4e8b\u9805\u548c\u8853\u5f8c\u8b77\u7406 \u624b\u8853\u904e\u7a0b\u5927\u7d04\u9700\u664230\u81f345\u5206\u9418\uff0c\u624b\u8853\u5275\u53e3\u6703\u88ab\u5c40\u90e8\u9ebb\u9189\u3002\u7576\u5c0e\u7ba1\u9032\u5165\u9ad4\u5167\uff0c\u75c5\u4eba\u53ef\u80fd\u611f\u5230\u8f15\u5fae\u62c9\u626f\u611f\uff0c\u4f46\u7531\u65bc\u5728\u52d5\u8108\u7bc4\u570d\u5167\u6c92\u6709\u795e\u7d93\u672b\u68a2\uff0c\u75c5\u4eba\u4e0d\u6703\u611f\u53d7\u5230\u5c0e\u7ba1\u7684\u79fb\u52d5\u3002\u5c04\u983b\u6d88\u878d\u5100\u5668\u5728\u814e\u8840\u7ba1\u5167\u91cb\u653e\u80fd\u91cf\u6642\uff0c\u7531\u65bc\u6703\u523a\u6fc0\u5230\u75db\u611f\u795e\u7d93\u7dda\uff0c\u5f15\u8d77\u75db\u695a\uff0c\u91ab\u751f\u4e00\u822c\u6703\u6ce8\u5c04\u8db3\u5920\u7684\u6b62\u75db\u85e5\u548c\u93ae\u975c\u5291\uff0c\u75c5\u4eba\u4e00\u822c\u8853\u5f8c\u4e0d\u6703\u611f\u89ba\u5230\u4e0d\u9069\u3002 至於病人術後是否可以停服或減少治療高血壓的藥物,則要視乎其血壓下降的效果,由醫生判斷術後才作出適當調整,患者切勿自行停藥。