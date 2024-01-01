《立刻要爆炸 BOOOOOM》歌詞｜五堅情WOLF(S) (邱鋒澤、陳零九、黃偉晉等群星新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
五堅情WOLF(S) (邱鋒澤、陳零九、黃偉晉等群星《立刻要爆炸 BOOOOOM》｜歌詞
我現在 立刻要爆炸 不想上班 這一秒 立刻要爆炸
好想玩耍 任性的撒野 走吧 打包行李箱 立刻要出發
他 打卡異國的情調 我 打卡上班又遲到
誰已經著陸海島 我卻還走在人行道
刷 著過太爽的限動 只 能嘆氣望著天空
打開了一包堅果 我廢在沙發emo
想跟你零距離 Bali或巴黎 All day都party baby
想跟你一起 fly away (I just wanna play)
我現在 立刻要爆炸 不想上班 這一秒 立刻要爆炸
好想玩耍 任性的撒野 走吧 打包行李箱 想像我 躺在沙灘 做著夢
我現在 立刻要爆炸 不想上班 這一秒 立刻要爆炸
好想放假 壓力都發洩 走吧 打包行李箱 立刻要出發
我立刻爆炸 像不定時的C4
被工作綁架 所以當自己的Hero
整天熬夜加班搞得身體變得虛弱
再逼我親手 fire CEO
不上班 整天倒在家裡超廢
不吃健康餐 今天開始澱粉All day
我立刻要飛 飛LA海灘球場報隊
再飛到馬爾地夫泡水 na mean ?
想跟你零距離 Bali或巴黎 All day都party baby
想跟你一起 fly away (I just wanna play)
我現在 立刻要爆炸 不想上班 這一秒 立刻要爆炸
好想玩耍 任性的撒野 走吧 打包行李箱 想像我 躺在沙灘 做著夢
我現在 立刻要爆炸 不想上班 這一秒 立刻要爆炸
好想放假 壓力都發洩 走吧 打包行李箱 立刻要出發
Put your hands up up in the air (up up in the air)
Put your hands up up in the air (up up in the air)
有時候 也想要 耍個賴
Put your hands up up in the air (up up in the air)
Put your hands up up in the air (up up in the air)
把那些沒料的瑣碎都放開
我現在 帶你一起飛 環遊世界 這一秒 帶你一起飛
好想放假 壓力都發洩 走吧 打包行李箱 立刻要出發
Put your hands up up in the air (up up in the air)
Put your hands up up in the air (up up in the air)
有時候 也想要 耍個賴
Put your hands up up in the air (up up in the air)
Put your hands up up in the air (up up in the air)
去哪裡 帶著你 都不分開