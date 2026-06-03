Follow Me MV｜古淖文新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
古淖文新歌《Follow Me》目錄
Follow Me MV｜製作
Follow Me MV｜歌詞
Follow Me MV｜MV連結
Follow Me MV｜製作
|曲：梁子龍
|詞：李峻一
|編：梁子龍
|監：梁子龍
Follow Me MV｜歌詞
Rap詞：古淖文
我點了火
氣溫叫天花亦溶化
我舉了咪
以聲線放肆去作反
刺激耳窩 今晚輸出分貝更多
我可接通請 每段腦波
逃離那困擾心情
盡情耀眼 狂熱如巨星
萬人集氣 別躺平
我就煽動你別要當佈景
(Follow me)
Follow me right now
Follow me now now now
Follow me right now
Follow me now now now
望望這裏有 馬甲線條
望望這裏有 馬尾散掉
Follow follow me now now now
Follow me right now
不要相信飄忽的星座
讓你敏感更多
只要相信高低的音樂
靈魂能被按摩
做乜做乜你又企埋一邊？
CHILL GIRL MOVE YOUR BODY
啱啱收工 就即刻開PARTY
咪委屈自己 COME ON
Take it easy 今晚攤開所有怪癖
Feeling dizzy 你別壓抑
逃離那困擾心情
盡情耀眼 狂熱如巨星
萬人集氣 別躺平
你是偶像你別要當佈景
(Follow me!)
Follow me right now
Follow me now now now
Follow me right now
Follow me now now now
望望這裏有 馬甲線條
望望這裏有 馬尾散掉
Follow follow me now now now
Come on dance with me
Come on sing with me
Flying high with me
Going crazy
Dance with me
Come on sing with me
Flying high with me
We can touch the sky
Follow me
Come on follow me
這晚這一剎那就是無限
Follow me
Come one follow me
尖叫永不要退減
Follow me right now
Follow me now now now
Follow me right now
Follow me now now now
現在我要你 企到更前
現在我要你 跳到更熱
Follow follow me now now now
Follow follow me (Dance with me)
Follow follow me (sing with me)
Follow follow me ( fly with me)
Follow Follow follow me
Follow follow me(Dance with me)
Follow follow me(Sing with me)
Follow follow me(Fly with me)
Follow follow me
Composer 曲：梁子龍 Leong Chi Long
Lyricist 詞：李峻一 Joe Lei
Rap lyricist: 古淖文 german
Arrangement 編曲：梁子龍 Leong Chi Long
Producer 監製：梁子龍 Leong Chi Long
———————
Backing Vocal Arrangement 和聲編寫
：施奕存 Herson Si
Backing Vocal 和聲：施奕存 Herson Si
All instruments & Program 所有樂器：梁子龍 Leong Chi Long
Recording Engineer 錄音師：梁子龍 Leong Chi Long
Recording Studio 錄音室：十年娛樂製作錄音室 Decade Entertainment Studio
Mixing Engineer 混音師：梁子龍 @十年娛樂製作 Leong Chi Long@Decade
Mastering Producer 母帶後期處理製作人：梁子龍 Leong Chi Long
Mastering Engineer 母帶後期處理工程師：梁子龍 Leong Chi Long
訂閱Channel: TVB Music Group