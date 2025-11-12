Crystal Clear MV｜呂喬恩 Quinn新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
呂喬恩 Quinn新歌《Crystal Clear》目錄
Crystal Clear MV｜製作
|曲：江暉
|詞：呂喬恩
|編：江暉
|監：江暉
Crystal Clear MV｜歌詞
Feel the earth on the hill
I couldn’t make it clear I’m so confused Face to face
It’s still a stranger face
Can’t recognize who’s in the mirror blurred and faded
Feel the heart silently
Through which I can see myself It’s crystal clear
I found a mirror somewhere in my heart Beautiful, it’s beautiful, deep inside my heart
Try to brighten up your eyes Cos’ the truth will never lie
Dust swiped away and make it clear in my mind It’s hard yet still have gotta try
Cos’ the truth will never die
For always All the way All the time
In the darkness, see the real you with your eyes Remember it’s you, that is you
Feel the heart silently
Through which I can see myself It’s crystal clear
I found a mirror somewhere in my heart Beautiful, it’s beautiful, deep inside my heart
Try to brighten up your eyes Cos’ the truth will never lie
Dust swiped away and make it clear in my mind It’s hard yet still have gotta try
Cos’ the truth will never die
For always All the way All the time
Try to brighten up your eyes Cos’ the truth will never lie
Dust swiped away and make it clear in my mind Deep inside there’s a lullaby
Just we didn’t realize
For always All the way All the time
In the darkness, see the real you with your eyes Remember it’s you, that is you
It’s you
