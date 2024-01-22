姜濤 (Keung To) 黑月 《黑月》歌詞｜姜濤 (Keung To)新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《黑月》歌詞｜姜濤 (Keung To)新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

黑月歌詞｜姜濤 (Keung To)《黑月》於2024-01-12推出新歌MV

姜濤 (Keung To)《黑月》｜歌詞

作   

貪到癲 完全無底線
想要錢 也更想要權
再執著 這羽毛扮作令箭 戰
Oh 快快上電

一體兩面 誰來釐定惡善
一朝變臉 笑裡有刀劍
月亮輪廓 要上 封面
翻開 最黑那邊（邊一邊）

Fly me to the moon to the moon to the moon
Let’s 推開這家門 推開門 to the moon
to the moon to the moon 是日要叛變
慢慢進入 月亮的背面
那麼的黑 背光的這片刻 那麼的黑
慢慢進入 月亮的背面

得重傷 完全無方向
先夠薑 作社會脊樑
是大白象 是大路向 永遠放空槍
慾望是癢 放肆裡同尋藥箱

一體兩面 如何持續正念
一朝變臉~
月亮承載 最美 伊甸 Woo (於哪邊)

Fly me to the moon to the moon to the moon
Let’s 推開這家門 推開門 to the moon
to the moon to the moon 是日要叛變
慢慢進入 月亮的背面

說到底 卻不想說穿
人前發光 那千種辛酸
唯靠謙虛 每天
為這青春 添上風險
But I’m innocent（月亮伴著我哭泣）
But I’m dangerous（月亮伴著我呼吸）
話我太過黐線 你也太封建
世界太多變 至撕開兩邊
月亮是光 月亮是黑
月亮就快 要代替我的心

Fly me to the moon to the moon to the moon
Let’s 推開這家門 推開門 步入審判
to the moon to the moon 是日要叛變
慢慢進入 月亮的背面
那麼的黑 背光的這片刻 那麼的黑
偽善照耀 月亮的正面
怎麼推測 最終一張撲克 怎麼推測
慢慢揭露 月亮的背面

姜濤 (Keung To)《黑月》｜製作

作曲：T-Ma, LeonXL 李安
作詞：小克
編曲：T-Ma
監製：T-Ma
