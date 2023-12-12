《Unwind》歌詞｜孫盛希 (Shi Shi)新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
孫盛希 (Shi Shi)《Unwind》 | 目錄
孫盛希 (Shi Shi)《Unwind》｜歌詞
Unwind yeah
This is our kind
Unwind yeah
Do you feel alive?
Unwind yeah
It’s time for us break the sky we love
Let rain fall upon us
Come babe just hush
Just a little touch
Lost up in the rush
You’re my enough
Lit the fire up, don’t you stop
We’re falling in love
With the thrill of passing lights
With the feel of rush
With the feel of touching all night
I feel alive
Please don’t sound the alarm tonight
I know this ain’t right
Please don’t find the wanted sign
Need a place to hide
The fear of finding
What we’re hiding
So exciting
But it might be
Love needs to unwind yeah
This is our kind
Unwind yeah
Do you feel alive?
Unwind yeah
Step out and scream loud and feel your heart
Restart and define what makes you might yeah
Fight yeah
웃지 못하게
더 타오르게
Lit the fire up, don’t you stop
We’re falling in love
With the thrill of passing lights
With the feel of rush
With the feel of touching all night
I feel alive
Please don’t sound the alarm tonight
I know this ain’t right
Please don’t find the wanted sign
Need a place to hide
The fear of finding
What we’re hiding
So exciting
But it might be
Love needs to unwind yeah
This is our kind
Unwind yeah
Do you feel alive?
Unwind yeah
Step out and scream loud and feel your heart
Restart and define what makes you might yeah
Fight yeah
웃지 못하게
더 타오르게
Step out and scream loud and feel your heart
Restart and define what makes you might yeah
Fight yeah
웃지 못하게
더 타오르게
Step out and scream loud and feel your heart
Restart and define what makes you might yeah
Fight yeah
웃지 못하게
더 타오르게
Unwind yeah
This is our kind
Unwind yeah
Do you feel alive?
Do you feel alive?
Unwind yeah