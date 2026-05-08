Shake it MV｜李佳新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
李佳新歌《Shake it》目錄
Shake it MV｜製作
Shake it MV｜歌詞
Shake it MV｜MV連結
Shake it MV｜製作
|曲：
|詞：作 鄧千荧
|編：作曲//制作人 張家誠
|監：音樂總 Music Director 張家誠 (Alan Ka-shing Cheung)
Shake it MV｜歌詞
OP: So Nice Music Limited
SP: Sony/ATV Music Publishing (Hong Kong)
放低
一天的工作壓力都放低
揮揮手將那制服也拋低
盡管即興吧
盡管嬉笑吧
困擾都作罷
Ah ha
娛樂正是我本領
悶透空氣多壓抑
讓我飾演標致偶像舞出
天真的本色
So stand up , Let’s get up
Shake your body with the beat !
各種不快樂 通通閉幕
Shake it all away
隨便跳 隨便笑
隨動作揮灑叫囂
任星光散落 交織配樂
Shake and move your body high
Shake it Haaa
來吧 伸出雙手去抱住這期待
記得 捉緊今天散發耀眼光彩
你都聽見吧
你都相信吧
青春的對話
Ah ha
憑直覺未怕管制
自信擺舞這身體
讓我施展魔法舞步揭開
這耀眼謎底
So stand up , Let’s get up
Shake your body with the beat !
各種不快樂 通通閉幕
Sh-ake it all away
隨便跳 隨便笑
隨動作揮灑叫囂
任星光散落 交織配樂
Shake and move your body high
Shake it Haa
So stand up , Let’s get up
Shake your body with the beat !
各種不快樂 通通閉幕
Shake it all away
隨便跳 隨便笑
隨動作揮灑叫囂
任星光散落 交織配樂
伴我孤單中探戈
So stand up , Let’s get up[ 音樂製作團隊 / Music Production Crew ] 鋼琴 Piano: Jose Herrera Neuman
Shake your body with the beat !
在這小假期 不需顧忌
Sh-ake it all away
誰人話我 成大器
全部也靜置不理
任性小勝利 不經意地
Shake and move your body high
Shake it Haaa
Let’s Shake it
鼓 Drums: Anthony Fernandes
低音吉他 Bass: Scott Dodd
吉他 Guitars: Tommy Chan
打擊樂 Percussions: Alonso Gonzalez
色士風及中音號 Saxophones, Alto and Tenor Horns: Blaine Whittaker
訂閱Channel: TVB Music Group