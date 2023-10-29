《月光光 (feat. 李銖銜 James, 歐陽靖 MC Jin, 張淇)》歌詞｜莫文蔚新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
莫文蔚《月光光 (feat. 李銖銜 James, 歐陽靖 MC Jin, 張淇)》｜歌詞
月亮飛過田野
照耀青草瘋長
月亮飛過皇宮
照耀公主翻牆
月亮飛過渡口
照耀孤影過江
月亮飛過公路
照耀夢遊的人逃亡
Too many empty nights just staring at this full moon
Too many sad songs Time for a new tune
Right now's the perfect moment it's never too soon
I'm 'bout to blow this spot
Tick tick boom boom
Could it be that I'd been free all along
But my mind's still trapped in a cage
And bravery is near once I conquer my fears
Now that would be brave
To reach the other side otherwise I can only blame myself
Before I save the world
I gotta save myself
漫天灑落如磷火
一路點亮夜的國
月光光 照地堂
蝦仔你乖乖瞓落床
一覺瞓到大天光
月光光 照地堂
蝦仔你乖乖瞓落床
一覺瞓到大天光
I can feel it now
Now I'm breaking out
Getting out of this cage
Done with all the games
Doesn't mean a thing
Watching what you do not what you say
If you're gonna waste your breath
Don't bother cause there's nothing left
I gotta fire burning in my chest
Claws out going straight for your neck
漫天灑落如磷火
一路點亮夜的國
月光光 照地堂
蝦仔你乖乖瞓落床
一覺瞓到大天光
月光光 照地堂
蝦仔你乖乖瞓落床
一覺瞓到大天光
他們說 黑夜 到處是 危險
他們說 孩子 該早早 入眠
可月亮 已經 點燃 叛逆火焰
我是我 睜開 野獸的 雙眼
我是我 追逐 頭頂的 月圓
月光 指引 我向前
月光光 照地堂
照亮我狂野的面龐
一覺瞓到大天光
月光光 心慌慌
黑豹子躍出人皮囊
一覺瞓到大天光