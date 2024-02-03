《What You Get》歌詞｜鍾舒漫 (Sherman Chung)新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
鍾舒漫 (Sherman Chung)《What You Get》｜歌詞
穿街過巷 來來來看清楚
誰人活得夠快樂
無謂自己綁枷鎖~
Ok我話 人們全數皆可
明日活得更快樂
就算在爬著斜坡~
O~~ we could be anything anything
O~ 就是這麼喜歡捲起風波
We gotta lose it, just lose it
統統都可以慶祝 Ei~
憑著你 看到的
one two three
We gotta lose it, just lose it
低谷都可變涉谷 Ei~
And if you gonna lose it baby
放肆放肆輕鬆
幾千種心事 都歡送
(we’re taking over come’n try me now)
What you see is what you get
What you feel is what you get
What you think is what you get
What you say is what you get
What you want is what you get
Love is blind, can’t you see, mm
What’s real, what’s fantasy, mm
Show me now, do you believe
Do you believe, in you and me, mm
貪新棄舊 來來來快吸收
然後換一個念頭
潛入夢想的窗口~
OK繼續 全然忘記擔憂
明日未走到盡頭
毒氣一概別接收~
O~~ we could be anything anything
O~ 為著愛 你與我快快出走
We gotta lose it, just lose it
統統都可以慶祝 Ei~
憑著你 看到的
one two three
We gotta lose it, just lose it
低谷都可變涉谷 Ei~
And if you gonna lose it baby
放肆放肆輕鬆
幾千種心事 都歡送
(we’re taking over come’n try me now)
悲劇演出 狗血如此
求別要 沉下去 迷下去
抬首向前
來吧 沿路見
woo~
What you see is what you get…
What you feel is what you get now~
What you get now?
What you think is what you get
What you say is what you get
What you want is what you get…
Come and get it
Get it get it get it get it wow~~
What you see is what you get
（傷春悲秋不吸收）