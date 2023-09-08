《Distance (Mandarin Version)》歌詞｜陳卓賢新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
陳卓賢《Distance (Mandarin Version)》 | 目錄
陳卓賢《Distance (Mandarin Version)》｜新歌試聽
陳卓賢《Distance (Mandarin Version)》｜製作
作曲：Ian 陳卓賢
作詞：Ian 陳卓賢 / T-Rexx
編曲：JNYBeatz
監製：Ian 陳卓賢 / JNYBeatz
回到目錄
陳卓賢《Distance (Mandarin Version)》｜歌詞
I’ma shut down the door
There’s no trust I can fall
寂寞就好誰都不要聯絡
I’ma shut down the door
There’s no trust I can fall
不應該相信我們間有結果 Gotta be alone
I’ll be on my own
分開的手無法再挽留
Gotta be alone
I’ll be on my own
失去你我失去愛的理由 I’ma shut down the door
There’s no trust I can fall
享受寂寞也算是種解脫
I’ma shut down the door
There’s no trust I can fall
世界與我無關我只會愛我 孤獨感裡沉沒
回憶不過泡沫
戳穿了沒甚麼
愛過的 不想說
分開了 別囉嗦
Think no more 說真的我沒什麼 Your voice in my head but there’s no sound
Everything in my world went upside down
No No
Got no one to be around, stay around
不應該想得太多
我算是你的甚麼
No No
街燈照不亮窗簾後的我
燭光也暫時溫暖我
閉上雙眼也可以 忘記了寂寞 I’ma shut down the door
There’s no trust I can fall
寂寞就好誰都不要聯絡
I’ma shut down the door
There’s no trust I can fall
不應該相信我和你有結果 Gotta be alone
I’ll be on my own
就當是我投入沒有你的以後
Gotta be alone
I’ll be on my own
就當害怕受傷的藉口