《Fire! (feat. YUQI ((G)I-DLE), JVKE)》歌詞｜Alan Walker, JVKE, YUQI新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

新歌推薦
東方新地

Alan Walker, JVKE, YUQI《Fire! (feat. YUQI ((G)I-DLE), JVKE)》於2023-12-14推出新歌

Alan Walker, JVKE, YUQI《Fire! (feat. YUQI ((G)I-DLE), JVKE)》｜歌詞

Set my heart on fire
Pour gasoline all over my desire
When I go up in flames, I’m burning bright
I’ll tell you it’s too late to apologize
You burnt that bridge
A million times
A million tries
You play with fire
Every time we touch my fingers burn
I just want that love don’t leave me hurt
I can feel the rush when we ignite
Cuz every time we touch, every time we touch, I feel that fire
You know sparks gonna fly
Every time you look into my eyes
All it takes is one small match to light
Cuz once we feel the flame we’ll never die
You burnt that bridge
A million times
A million tries
You play with fire
Every time we touch my fingers burn
I just want that love don’t leave me hurt
I can feel the rush when we ignite
Cuz every time we touch, every time we touch, I feel that fire
Every time we touch my fingers burn
I just want that love don’t leave me hurt
I can feel the rush when we ignite
Cuz every time we touch, every time we touch, I feel that fire

Alan Walker, JVKE, YUQI《Fire! (feat. YUQI ((G)I-DLE), JVKE)》｜製作

Alan Walker, JVKE, YUQI《Fire! (feat. YUQI ((G)I-DLE), JVKE)》｜新歌試聽