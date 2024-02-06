《Pick Me》歌詞｜Alec Benjamin新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Is it lying if I add a couple inches to my height?
Say I'm 5'11" when I'm really just 5'9"
Am I trying too hard, tell me, with these tired pickup lines?
Baby, when you fell from Heaven, did it hurt or are you fine?
We can say that we met at a party
Or at the park or through our friend Charlie
Something we'll probably forget
And then have to make up again
We can say that we met doing yoga
Or at the coffee shop over mochas
Something we'll probably forget
And then have to make up again
Pick me if you need a guy within a hundred miles
Who likes tea, is a Gemini, has family in Ohio
Is free this Friday night and just might make you smile
I know there's other fish in the sea
But pick me
Is it lying if I tell you that I went to USC
Even though I didn't graduate and had a 2.3?
Am I trying too hard, tell me, if I say you've got to be
The most flawless specimen, you're better than I've ever seen?
We can say that we met at a party
Or at the park or through our friend Charlie
Something we'll probably forget
And then have to make up again
We can say that we met doing yoga
Or at the coffee shop over mochas
Something we'll probably forget
And then have to make up again
Pick me if you need a guy within a hundred miles
Who likes tea, is a Gemini, has family in Ohio
Is free this Friday night and just might make you smile
I know there's other fish in the sea
But pick me
But pick me, mm
I'm here waiting, undeterred
My heart is aching, but still no word
Pick me if you need a guy within a hundred miles
Who likes tea, is a Gemini, has family in Ohio
Is free this Friday night and just might make you smile
I know there's other fish in the sea
But pick me
But pick me, mm