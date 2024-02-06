Alec Benjamin Pick Me 《Pick Me》歌詞｜Alec Benjamin新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Pick Me》歌詞｜Alec Benjamin新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Pick Me歌詞｜Alec Benjamin《Pick Me》於2024-01-26推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Alec Benjamin新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Alec Benjamin《Pick Me》｜歌詞

Is it lying if I add a couple inches to my height?
Say I'm 5'11" when I'm really just 5'9"
Am I trying too hard, tell me, with these tired pickup lines?
Baby, when you fell from Heaven, did it hurt or are you fine?

We can say that we met at a party
Or at the park or through our friend Charlie
Something we'll probably forget
And then have to make up again
We can say that we met doing yoga
Or at the coffee shop over mochas
Something we'll probably forget
And then have to make up again

Pick me if you need a guy within a hundred miles
Who likes tea, is a Gemini, has family in Ohio
Is free this Friday night and just might make you smile
I know there's other fish in the sea
But pick me

Is it lying if I tell you that I went to USC
Even though I didn't graduate and had a 2.3?
Am I trying too hard, tell me, if I say you've got to be
The most flawless specimen, you're better than I've ever seen?

We can say that we met at a party
Or at the park or through our friend Charlie
Something we'll probably forget
And then have to make up again
We can say that we met doing yoga
Or at the coffee shop over mochas
Something we'll probably forget
And then have to make up again

Pick me if you need a guy within a hundred miles
Who likes tea, is a Gemini, has family in Ohio
Is free this Friday night and just might make you smile
I know there's other fish in the sea
But pick me
But pick me, mm

I'm here waiting, undeterred
My heart is aching, but still no word

Pick me if you need a guy within a hundred miles
Who likes tea, is a Gemini, has family in Ohio
Is free this Friday night and just might make you smile
I know there's other fish in the sea
But pick me
But pick me, mm

Alec Benjamin《Pick Me》｜製作

作曲：Tor Erik Hermansen, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen & Alec Benjamin
作詞：Tor Erik Hermansen, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen & Alec Benjamin
Alec Benjamin《Pick Me》｜新歌試聽