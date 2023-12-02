《BATTER UP》歌詞｜BABYMONSTER新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
BABYMONSTER《BATTER UP》｜歌詞
I’m on a mission
Don’t need permission
No matter what I’m gonna make my own decisions
I’m talking you
You want it too
예쁘고 착한 내가 어떻게 변할지 monster
Remember Me
Sting like a bee
굶주린 사자 같은 personality
네 맘 빼고 다른 것은 원하지 않아
I would never do you wrong
You’ll regret it when I’m gone
You
좀 더 강하게
더 빠르게
날려 버릴게
You
Got a lot to say
What a big mistake
Batter Batter Batter Up
Batter Up Batter Up Batter Up
Batter Batter Batter Up
Batter Up Batter Up Batter Up
Batter Batter Batter Up
Yeah
Hit it 난 달려
Never can stop
Rappin 시작
네 귀에 shot
비명은 함성이 될 거야 loud
서프라이즈
Yo 몬스터의 등장
내가 가는 길이 기리 빛이 나리 way
어깨 펴고 난 Going going gone (gone)
바통 받고 준비 완료
후다닥 Run Run Run Run
누가 날 막아 난 더 세게 밟아 너네가 좀 알아서 비켜
순진한 척 나는 그딴 거 안 해 날 원해? but look in the mirror
지치지 않아 계속 volume up, light em up
무대 위를 태워 싹 다 치워버려 homerun
Like a Boss Baby Imma Boss Baby
모두 다 찢어 Iike brrra
Remember Me
Sting like a bee
무대를 갖고 노는 우린 MVP
네 맘 빼고 다른 것은 원하지 않아
I would never do you wrong
You’ll regret it when I’m gone
You
좀 더 강하게
더 빠르게
날려 버릴게
You
Got a lot to say
What a big mistake
Batter Batter Batter Up
Batter Up Batter Up Batter Up
Batter Batter Batter Up
Batter Up Batter Up Batter Up
Batter Batter Batter Up
So listen up, everybody
소릴 높여 Move on
We are the Monsters of the world
Batter up 지금 당장
뛰어보자 어디든
Let me show you who we are
(Batter up up up up)
Everybody
소릴 높여 Move on
We are the Monsters of the world
Batter up 지금 당장
뛰어보자 어디든
Let me show you who we are
(Batter Batter Batter up)