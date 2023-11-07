《A Night To Remember》歌詞｜beabadoobee, Laufey新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
beabadoobee, Laufey《A Night To Remember》
beabadoobee, Laufey《A Night To Remember》｜歌詞
Composed by： beabadoobee, Laufey & Jacob Bugden
Swore I'd seen you before
Watched you walk through the door
Somethin' in your eye
Reminded me of somebody I used to know
You touch my back
I took your hand
Somethin' from your touch felt shockingly familiar
And I'd swore I'd seen you before
Oh, I swore I'd seen you before
Underneath the sheets
You enchanted me
And whispered sweet nothings in my ear
I shivered beneath you
All wrapped up in embers
It was a night to remember
Then I walked away
You asked me to stay
Now you're thinkin' of what could've been
But you've become someone I've seen before
I swore I'd seen you before
Underneath the sheets
You enchanted me
And whispered sweet nothings in my ear
I shivered beneath you
All wrapped up in embers
It was a night, enchanting night
To remember