《A Night To Remember》歌詞｜beabadoobee, Laufey新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

A Night To Remember歌詞｜beabadoobee, Laufey《A Night To Remember》於2023-10-20推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了beabadoobee, Laufey新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

beabadoobee, Laufey《A Night To Remember》 | 目錄

  1. beabadoobee, Laufey《A Night To Remember》｜歌詞
  2. beabadoobee, Laufey《A Night To Remember》｜製作
  3. beabadoobee, Laufey《A Night To Remember》｜新歌試聽
  4. beabadoobee, Laufey《A Night To Remember》｜MV

beabadoobee, Laufey《A Night To Remember》｜歌詞

Lyrics by： ​beabadoobee, Laufey & Jacob Bugden
Composed by： ​beabadoobee, Laufey & Jacob Bugden

Swore I'd seen you before
Watched you walk through the door
Somethin' in your eye
Reminded me of somebody I used to know

You touch my back
I took your hand
Somethin' from your touch felt shockingly familiar
And I'd swore I'd seen you before

Oh, I swore I'd seen you before

Underneath the sheets
You enchanted me
And whispered sweet nothings in my ear
I shivered beneath you
All wrapped up in embers
It was a night to remember

Then I walked away
You asked me to stay
Now you're thinkin' of what could've been
But you've become someone I've seen before

I swore I'd seen you before

Underneath the sheets
You enchanted me
And whispered sweet nothings in my ear
I shivered beneath you
All wrapped up in embers
It was a night, enchanting night
To remember

beabadoobee, Laufey《A Night To Remember》｜製作

beabadoobee, Laufey《A Night To Remember》｜新歌試聽