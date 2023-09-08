《At Your Worst》歌詞｜Calum Scott新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Calum Scott《At Your Worst》 | 目錄
Calum Scott《At Your Worst》｜新歌試聽
Calum Scott《At Your Worst》｜製作
有待更新
回到目錄
Calum Scott《At Your Worst》｜歌詞
You know I love you at your worst
(At your worst)
Be right beside you when it hurts
(When it hurts)
Don't you know I would die for you?
The least that you deserve You know I'll always put you first
(Put you first)
Do anything to make it work
(Make it work)
I would go anywhere for you
Across the universe I'd go all the way to love you
I'll be there when you say you need me
On the days when you don't believe me I'll find all the ways to love you
And as long as my heart is beating
I'll be there with you, please, believe me
You know I love you at your worst And I know sometimes the days get heavy (Oh, yeah)
And I know sometimes the life can get you down
But I promise I'll be right beside you You know I love you at your worst
(At your worst)
Be right beside you when it hurts
(When it hurts)
Don't you know I would die for you?
The least that you deserve I'd go all the way to love you
(All the way to love you)
I'll be there when you say you need me
On the days when you don't believe me I'll find all the ways to love you
(All the ways to love you)
And as long as my heart is beating
I'll be there with you, please, believe me You know I love you at your worst
(All the way, all the way, all the way)
Be right beside you when it hurts
(All the way, all the way, all the way)
Don't you know I would die for you?
The least that you deserve You know I love you at your worst
(All the way, all the way, all the way)
(All the way, all the way, all the way)
Don't you know I would die for you?
(All the way, all the way, all the way)
The least that you deserve You know I love you at your worst