《Lighthouse》歌詞｜Calum Scott新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Lighthouse歌詞｜Calum Scott《Lighthouse》於2024-01-19推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Calum Scott新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Calum Scott《Lighthouse》 | 目錄

  1. Calum ScottLighthouse｜歌詞
  2. Calum ScottLighthouse｜製作
  3. Calum ScottLighthouse｜新歌試聽
  4. Calum ScottLighthouse｜MV

Calum Scott《Lighthouse》｜歌詞

In the dark of the night, not a star in the sky
I can feel your love pull against the tide
And I see you shining bright like a lighthouse

And the wind's got the water running wild
But I'll swim to you, swim for my life
And I pray I'll make it before the night's out

I won't let you go
I feel it in my bones
No matter where I go
You're where my heart belongs
All I know
I'll follow every road
Till I find my way back home
You're where my heart
You're where my heart
You're where my heart belongs
You're where my heart belongs

I belong right there in your open arms
The world can try to tear us apart
But our love will guide us home like a lighthouse

Walk a thousand miles in the pouring rain
And a million years couldn't change the way
The way I feel, I feel 'bout you right now

I won't let you go
I feel it in my bones
No matter where I go
You're where my heart belongs
All I know
I'll follow every road
Till I find my way back home
You're where my heart
You're where my heart
You're where my heart belongs
You're where my heart belongs

I won't let you go
I feel it in my bones
No matter where I go
You're where my heart belongs
All I know
I'll follow every road
Till I find my way back home
You're where my heart
You're where my heart
You're where my heart belongs
You're where my heart belongs
You're where my heart belongs

Calum Scott《Lighthouse》｜製作

有待更新
Calum Scott《Lighthouse》｜新歌試聽