《Lighthouse》歌詞｜Calum Scott新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Calum Scott《Lighthouse》｜歌詞
I can feel your love pull against the tide
And I see you shining bright like a lighthouse
And the wind's got the water running wild
But I'll swim to you, swim for my life
And I pray I'll make it before the night's out
I won't let you go
I feel it in my bones
No matter where I go
You're where my heart belongs
All I know
I'll follow every road
Till I find my way back home
You're where my heart
You're where my heart
You're where my heart belongs
You're where my heart belongs
I belong right there in your open arms
The world can try to tear us apart
But our love will guide us home like a lighthouse
Walk a thousand miles in the pouring rain
And a million years couldn't change the way
The way I feel, I feel 'bout you right now
I won't let you go
I feel it in my bones
No matter where I go
You're where my heart belongs
All I know
I'll follow every road
Till I find my way back home
You're where my heart
You're where my heart
You're where my heart belongs
You're where my heart belongs
I won't let you go
I feel it in my bones
No matter where I go
You're where my heart belongs
All I know
I'll follow every road
Till I find my way back home
You're where my heart
You're where my heart
You're where my heart belongs
You're where my heart belongs
You're where my heart belongs