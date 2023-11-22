《Atypical》歌詞｜COLLAR新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
COLLAR《Atypical》 | 目錄
COLLAR《Atypical》｜歌詞
Uh uh uh Uh uh yeah
Uh uh uh Uh uh yeah
去到派對
個個按照數據選擇造型
太有個性
個世界會怪你阻礙視聽
Oh oh oh 逐件事情
Oh oh oh 亦沒彈性
頸箍夠緊了吧
缺氧到要撐闊它
Let loose ability
And choose infinity
無人理解的怪獸 亦有自覺開心那自由
Ooh incredible
So now gonna live it up
普遍解決爭拗 特備節目有效
Who’s comin’ comin’ with me now
Are U typical
Be atypical
衫鈕衫扣差半度
Go where u wanna go
Not so difficult
最忌做人沒態度
不止一次
鍾意所以漠視所有底線
扭轉過世上所有偏見
So natural
特別就特別在未特別怪異
Hey typical
Uh uh uh atypical
Uh uh We’re so typical
Typically atypical
So catch catch catch catch catch
接住勸告
Edge edge edge edge edge
記住開刀
氣氛也可腦補
Judge judge judge judge
抗拒太俗套
Ooh 任你任我任性任到 自己都覺不正路
Ooh 每個興致也要照顧到
Let loose ability
And choose infinity
行爲較偏的螞蟻 大概逃離大隊先矜貴
Ooh incredible
So now gonna live it up
小眾不理統計 造就偉大案例
Who’s comin’ comin’ with me now
Are U typical
Be atypical
低炒可再低兩度
Show what u wanna show
Not so difficult
照樣面形被仰慕
不可思議
鍾意所以做事不算刻意
挑戰過世上所有高見
So natural
特別就特別在未特別怪異
Hey typical
Uh uh uh atypical
Uh uh We’re so typical
Typically atypical
Yeah speak up
絕大部分標準普爾
都得不到我支持
Too many figures to figure out
Yeah this game
絕大部分舊規矩都似
古董派的小册子
有滿意 有介意 各堅持
Hey!
Be atypical
It’s part mental and part physical
Not so difficult
Uh uh uh uh uh uh
不止一次
鍾意所以漠視所有底線
扭轉過世上所有偏見
So natural
特別就特別在未特別怪異
Hey typical
Uh uh uh atypical
Uh uh We’re so typical
Typically atypical