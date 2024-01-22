《Good Side》歌詞｜Crash Adams新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Crash Adams《Good Side》 | 目錄
Crash Adams《Good Side》｜歌詞
When you walk into the room
Make diamonds jealous, sh-sh-shinin' like that, yeah
You're breaking every rule
I take the consequences after the fact (Ha, ha)
I was running my own clock (My own clock)
I was loving 'til it stopped ('Til it stopped)
I was nothing but cigar, smoke and pain
With tequila to blame 'til you
Until you caught me on my good side
In that good light
I swear I wasn't like that
No, oh-oh, no, oh (Ah)
Until I got you on my good side
Brought that good light
I swear I wasn't like that
No, oh-oh, no, oh (Ah)
Good side
When it comes to you
We only speakin', speakin', speakin' in tongues (In tongues)
I could be walking on the moon
But you'd keep me sweating, sweating just like the sun (Ha, ha)
I was running my own clock (My own clock)
I was loving 'til it stopped ('Til it stopped)
I was nothing but cigar, smoke and pain
With tequila to blame 'til you
Until you caught me on my good side
In that good light
I swear I wasn't like that
No, oh-oh, no, oh (Ah)
Until I got you on my good side
Brought that good light
I swear I wasn't like that
No, oh-oh, no, oh (Ah)
Good side
Good side
Good side
(Ooh-ooh) I swear you got no good side
(Ooh-ooh) I swear you don't need good light
(Ooh-ooh) 'Cause I'm looking at both sides
And you look better every single time
Good side
In that good light
I swear I wasn't like that
No, oh-oh, no, oh (Ah)
Until I got you on my good side
Brought that good light
I swear I wasn't like that
No, oh-oh, no, oh (Ah)
Good side
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Good side
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Good side