《Agora Hills》歌詞｜Doja Cat新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Doja Cat《Agora Hills》｜新歌試聽
Doja Cat《Agora Hills》｜製作
有待更新
Doja Cat《Agora Hills》｜歌詞
Ooh
Yeah, yeah Kissin' and hope they caught us (Ah)
Whether they like or not (Not)
I wanna show you off (Off)
I wanna show you off (Off)
I wanna brag about it (Yeah)
I wanna tie the knot (Knot)
I wanna show you off (Off)
I wanna show you off (Off) I wanna show you (Off)
Yeah, yeah
I wanna show you off (Off)
I wanna show you off (Off)
I wanna show you (Yeah)
Yeah, yeah
I wanna show you off (Off)
I wanna show you off (Off)
I wanna show you Hold my hand
You can hit while they watch, boy So, 9:30? I'll see you there
No, you hang up, you hang up Somethin' different about you
Love it when he hit and smack too
Baby, let me lick on your tattoos
That's true that I like PDA, take it to a seedy place
Suck a little dick in the bathroom
"Who that man with the big strong hands
On her ass in the club with the paps?" Baby, that's you
Front-seat chillin' with the window down
If be ten toеs down on the dash gettin' fast food
Hope you can handlе the heat, put your name in the streets
Get used to my fans lookin' at you
Fuck what they heard, I don't fuck with them birds
I'm a mean kitty, don't get stabbed with the rat tooth
Boys be mad that I don't fuck incels
Girls hate too, gun to their pigtail
I love you, I wanna big chill
Boy, don't trip, I'll split a big bill
Take you 'round the world, they don't have to understand
Rub it in their face, put a rock on her hand Baby, can you call me back? I miss you
It's so lonely in my mansion Kissin' and hope they caught us (Ah)
Whether they like or not (Not)
I wanna show you off (Off)
I wanna show you off (Off)
I wanna brag about it (Yeah)
I wanna tie the knot (Knot)
I wanna show you off (Off)
I wanna show you off (Off) I wanna show you (Off)
Yeah, yeah
I wanna show you off (Off)
I wanna show you off (Off)
I wanna show you (Yeah)
Yeah, yeah
I wanna show you off (Off)
I wanna show you off (Off)
I wanna show you Hold my hand
You can hit while they watch, boy Ah, sorry, I was takin' a sip of my root beer 'Cause love is pain, but I need this shit (Yeah)
We fuck too good when the bean kicks in
Like Fortnite, I'ma need your skin (Yeah)
Don't give a fuck where the penis been (Uh)
Boy, you're the one, you're the only man
Me and you on my OnlyFans
Holy cow, you're the Holy Trin'
Hold me down when a hole need dick
Be my security, it's your therapy
With you, I ain't holding shit back
When I need my space, you give that
When he broke my heart, you fixed that
With a long walk on the beach
Love it when they honk-honk on the street (Beep)
When they see us zoom by in the Jeep (Yeah)
We a whole damn joint, we a energy
Baby, we could just ride on our enemies
They all wanna know how you get to me
Let 'em feel how they feel and be Philistines
'Cause this type of love's the epitome, said Baby, you're literally capping to me right now
Like why are you capping me
You just cap so hard, it's— I don't know what to do Kissin' and hope they caught us (Ah)
Whether they like or not (Not)
I wanna show you off (Off)
I wanna show you off (Off)
I wanna brag about it (Yeah)
I wanna tie the knot (Knot)
I wanna show you off (Off)
I wanna show you off (Off) I wanna show you (Off)
Yeah, yeah
I wanna show you off (Off)
I wanna show you off (Off)
I wanna show you (Yeah)
Yeah, yeah
I wanna show you off (Off)
I wanna show you off (Off)
I wanna show you Hold my hand
You can hit while they watch, boy