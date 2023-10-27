《Midnight》歌詞｜Ed Sheeran新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Ed Sheeran《Midnight》｜歌詞
What a way to start the day
With everything laid bare
Here on the pillow like a friend
If I could catch your every flick of light
I'd catch your all and everything
I wager that nobody's ever felt the way we feel
And I ask you to be all the life
I knew for every second of our ups and downs
They turned around like grass upon the wheel
Like grass upon the wheel
Well, I get lost inside my head
In this chaos, you're my calm
And I will find my feet again
'Cause even the worst days of my life will always еnd
At midnight in your arms
At midnight in your arms
Sorry I missed your call
It was silent for the song
Let me know when you'rе free to talk
I won't miss it for the world, no, I won't
I could not wish for more in life
Than just a hint of when you smile
I could go blind and I'll still know your scent
Whenever you'd appear
I have moments when I doubt myself
But feeling low should still be felt
It's natural to be consumed with unrelenting fear
With unrelenting fear
I worry till there's nothing left
But in this darkness, you're my sun
I will find my feet again
'Cause even the worst days of my life will always end
At midnight in your arms, hey, hey
At midnight in your arms, hey, hey
At midnight in your arms, hey, hey
At midnight in your arms, hey, hey
At midnight in your arms