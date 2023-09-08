《last girl》歌詞｜elijah woods新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
elijah woods《last girl》｜新歌試聽
elijah woods《last girl》｜製作
作曲：ods, Jack LaFrantz & Jason Suwito
elijah woods《last girl》｜歌詞
St Lawrence River, a quarter to five
You ask if I'm swimming and I didn't think twice
My head going under, I come up for air
And you're just sitting there There must be something in the water
'Cause I've never seen it this clear It's you and me in the August heat
The bright orange everglow
The southern sky
When it hits your eyes there ain't nowhere I wanna go
This moment is perfect
Sunburnt, shirtlеss
Then everything starts to movе slow
Then suddenly
It just hit me
You're the last girl I'm bringing home The low lit horizon
The song in the silence
A bottle of lightning
The words can't describe it
But all I know
There ain't no way that I'm letting go I swear there must be something in the water
'Cause I've never seen it this clear It's you and me in the August heat
The bright orange everglow
The southern sky
When it hits your eyes, there ain't nowhere I wanna go
This moment is perfect
Sunburnt, shirtless
Then everything starts to move slow
Then suddenly
It just hit me
You're the last girl I'm bringing home This moment is perfect
Sunburnt, shirtless
Then everything starts to move slow
Then suddenly
It just hit me
You're the last girl I'm bringing home