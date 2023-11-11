《last girl》歌詞｜elijah woods, Mackenzie Porter新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
elijah woods, Mackenzie Porter《last girl》｜歌詞
St Lawrence River, a quarter to five
You ask if I'm swimming and I didn't think twice
My head going under, I come up for air
And you're just sitting there
There must be something in the water
'Cause I've never seen it this clear
It's you and me in the August heat
The bright orange everglow
The southern sky, when it hits your eyes
There ain't nowhere I wanna go
This moment is perfect, sunburnt, shirtlеss
Then everything starts to movе slow
Then suddenly it just hit me
You're the last girl I'm bringing home
Your denim jacket
You said I could have it
I should know better
Than saying words like forever
The sun's falling
And so am I boy, I'm all in
I swear there must be something in the water
'Cause I've never seen it this clear
It's you and me in the August heat
The bright orange everglow
The southern sky when it hits yours eyes
There ain't nowhere I wanna go
This moment is perfect sunburnt, shirtless
Then everything starts to move slow
Then suddenly it just hit me
I'm the last girl you're bring home
The last girl you're bringing home
The last girl you're bringing home
This moment is perfect, sunburnt, shirtless
Then everything starts to move slow
Then suddenly it just hit me
You're the last girl I'm bringing home