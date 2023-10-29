《BROKEN GAMES》歌詞｜FZMZ新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
FZMZ《BROKEN GAMES》 | 目錄
FZMZ《BROKEN GAMES》｜歌詞
シールド防具捨て headgear トリ被り
I'm a hustler ステータス オンリー LUCK 振り
パリィ パリィ now this is my style
playing broken games all night… who's that knight?
壊れたGAME ならsickness
toxic ばら撒かれてpatient
ギリギリ倍飛ぶ心臓
混沌枯らすget it “バグらす”かまず
散々なgimmick
new game a.k.a suicide??
I don't give a damn
(Do it, Do it) まだだだ NO まだ足らない
(Do it, Do it) NO まだ足らない
(Do it, Do it) NO まだ足らない
I still can go
誰も彼も 汚れて見えて
あれもこれも 全て壊れて見えた
we can go, we can go
to that mountain top, not afraid to drop
this world is going to be mine… duh
Dirty dirty world destroyed me
too late… I'm a Broken!!
不気味なzombies kill'em all
up all night playing game for lazy world
明日が見えない
(Time is up) 朝から晩 nah 朝方までdance
(Time is up) I can't stop spinning the wheel of chance
(Time is up) ランス？ not now, I'm going with two-sword
(Time is up) there's something never written on the blackboard
(This time) まだだだ NO まだ足らない
(One more time) NO まだ足らない
(One last time) NO まだ足らない
I still can go
誰も彼も 汚れて見えて
あれもこれも 全て壊れて見えた
we can go, we can go
to that mountain top, not afraid to drop
this world is going to be mine… duh
(This time) まだだだ NO まだ足らない
(One more time) NO まだ足らない
(One last time) NO まだ足らない
All through the night
this is what I've waited for
ただこの時を
I had nothing before
but I'm not bored anymore
誰も彼も 汚れて見えて
あれもこれも 全て壊れて見えた
we can go, we can go
to that mountain top, not afraid to drop
this world is going to be mine… duh