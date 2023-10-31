《I Want That》歌詞｜(G)I-DLE新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
(G)I-DLE《I Want That》 | 目錄
(G)I-DLE《I Want That》｜歌詞
Li-Lindgren
I want the oh, my, oh, my, O-M-G
I want that right now, no B-R-B
I want that all matte big black S-U-V
I want that, I want that
I want the oh, my, oh, my, O-M-G
I want that right now, that you and me
I want that, oui, merci, no, c'est la vie
I want that, I want that
Don't stop, we run through the yellows
We go pedal to the metal
Then on stage collecting the medals
We here, ain't no higher level
If you wondering, I'm too hot for layers
See you only when I come up for air
Get you tongue tied, don't know what to say, I–
What? Huh?
I want you to fall, hardest of all
Until the tears roll down your face
Saying my name or nothing at all
I only want everything
I want the oh, my, oh, my, O-M-G
I want that right now, no B-R-B
I want that all matte big black S-U-V
I want that, I want that
I want the oh, my, oh, my, O-M-G
I want that right now, that you and me
I want that, oui, merci, no, c'est la vie
I want that, I want that
Green light, stop doing nothing
Start pushing, loosen my buttons
Share one seat from L.A. to London (Uh)
This could turn into something
We could do this all up and down the coastline
If you wanna come in close, no, I don't bite
Get on over here, and don’t fight the moonlight (Oh)
I want you to fall, hardest of all
Until the tears roll down your face
Saying my name or nothing at all
I only want everything
I want the oh, my, oh, my, O-M-G
I want that right now, no B-R-B
I want that all matte big black S-U-V
I want that, I want that
I want the oh, my, oh, my, O-M-G
I want that right now, that you and me
I want that, oui, merci, no, c'est la vie
I want that, I want that
I want that P-S-Y-C-H-O-T-I-C
Kind of love, oh, oh
P-S-Y-C-H-O-T-I-C
Kind of love (Oh)
I want the oh, my, oh, my, O-M-G (Hey, hey)
I want that right now, no B-R-B (Let's go)
I want that all matte big black S-U-V
I want that, I want that (Yeah)
I want the oh, my, oh, my, O-M-G
I want that right now, that you and me
I want that, oui, merci, no, c'est la vie (Oh)
I want that, I want that (Yeah)