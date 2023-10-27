《Tall Trees》歌詞｜(G)I-DLE新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
(G)I-DLE《Tall Trees》 | 目錄
(G)I-DLE《Tall Trees》｜歌詞
Branches explodin' 樹枝炸裂
My leaves are golden stars (Ah, ah-ah) 我的葉子是金色的星星（啊，啊啊）
Birds love to breeze by 鳥兒喜歡在旁飛過
Dogs come to see my bark (Mm-mm, ah) 狗兒來看我的吠聲（嗯嗯，啊）
My expectations stay on low 我的期望很低
But you're the sun, you make them grow 但你是太陽，你讓它們成長
If there's an axe behind your back 如果你的背後有一把斧頭
Just let me know 只要告訴我就好
'Cause tall trees fall hard, hard, hard, hard, ooh-ooh 因為高大的樹倒下會很困難
Tall trees fall hard, hard, hard, hard, ooh-ooh 高大的樹木會倒下
Tall trees fall hard, hard, hard, hard, ooh-ooh 高大的樹木會倒下
Tall trees fall hard, so don't you break my 高大的樹木會倒下，所以你不要折斷我的
My trunk is filled with 我的行李箱裡裝滿了
Stuff for a picnic cart (Mm-mm, ah) 野餐用的東西
Flowers and grasses 花和草
Careful with ashes, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh, oh 小心這些灰燼
My expectations stay on low 我的期望很低
But you're the sun, you make them grow 但你是太陽，你讓它們成長
If there's an axe behind your back 如果你的背後有一把斧頭
Just let me know 只要告訴我就好
'Cause tall trees fall hard, hard, hard, hard, ooh-ooh 因為高大的樹倒下會很困難
Tall trees fall hard, hard, hard, hard, ooh-ooh 高大的樹木會倒下
Tall trees fall hard, hard, hard, hard, ooh-ooh 高大的樹木會倒下
Tall trees fall hard, so don't you break my 高大的樹木會倒下，所以你不要折斷我的
(Heart) Don't you break my (心) 別打破我的
(Heart) Don't you break my heart (Heart) (心) 別打破我的心 (心)
'Cause tall trees fall hard, hard, hard, hard, ooh-ooh (Tall trees fall hard) 因為高大的樹木會倒下
Tall trees fall hard, hard, hard, hard, ooh-ooh (Tall trees fall hard, hard) 高大的樹木會倒下
Tall trees fall hard, hard, hard, hard, ooh-ooh (Tall trees fall hard, fall hard) 高大的樹木會倒下
Tall trees fall hard, so don't you break my (Fall hard, don't you break my) 高大的樹木會倒下，所以你不要折斷我的