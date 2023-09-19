《Vertigo》歌詞｜Griff新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Griff《Vertigo》 | 目錄
Griff《Vertigo》｜新歌試聽
Griff《Vertigo》｜製作
作曲：Samuel Sai Kwong Tsang, Sarah-faith Griffiths
作詞：Samuel Sai Kwong Tsang, Sarah-faith Griffiths
回到目錄
Griff《Vertigo》｜歌詞
You're scared of heights, that's vertigo
You wanted lights, go see a show
You ran away, that's touch and go
You're scared of love, well, aren't we all?
Well, aren't we all?
Yeah, well, aren't we all? I know that you started to you feel what I feel
I could tell 'cause you took my hand by the wheel
But you couldn't dare to make it real
Oh, it's such a shame, you left it here And I wasn't asking for a lifetime
I was just asking you to take my hand
Just for a minute or a night
Was it too much to ask? You're scared of heights, that's vertigo
You wanted lights, go see a show
You ran away, that's touch and go
You're scared of love, well, aren't we all?
You felt alive, that's chemical
You felt secure, that's called a home
Couldn't take the heat, that's Mexico
You're scared of love, well, aren't we all?
Well, aren't we all?
(Well, aren't we all?) I thought that I could be the one to change you
I thought that I could be the one to prove
I'm used to fixing broken things before
I thought maybe I could fix you too I wasn't asking for a lifetime
I was just asking you to take my hand
For just a minute or a night
Was it too much to ask? You're scared of heights, that's vertigo
You wanted lights, go see a show
You ran away, that's touch and go
You're scared of love, well, aren't we all?
You felt alive, that's chemical
You felt secure, that's called a home
Couldn't take the heat, that's Mexico
You're scared of love, well, aren't we all? Said, "Don't look down", and then you do
You put your past on me and you
Think you got problems, I have too
You ran from love, that's nothing new You're scared of heights, that's vertigo
You wanted lights, go see a show
You ran away, that's touch and go
You're scared of love, well, aren't we all?
Well, aren't we all?, yeah You're scared of heights, that's vertigo
You wanted lights, go see a show
You ran away, that's touch and go
You're scared of love, well, aren't we all?
Well, aren't we all?