《Thinkin’ About You》歌詞｜H1-KEY新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Thinkin' About You》歌詞｜H1-KEY
H1-KEY《Thinkin’ About You》｜歌詞
Blessing from the skies don’t come that easy
why do you leave me
I know I’m the one
Why you say you’re done
Less is enough
I’ve got so much
You won't see me cry
But I’m not gonna lie
I’ve got these feelings
In my heart beating
I might be a fool
if I lose my cool
(But) It’s so much more
than a fast run
Cause I've been thinkin’ about thinkin’ about you
Yeah I've been thinkin’ about the past and us two
And I don't want you living in, living in regret
When I know that I’m the best that you’ll ever get
Cause I've been thinkin’ about thinkin’ about you
Yeah I've been thinkin’ we’re meant to last us two
And I don't want you living in, living in regret
When I am the one you will never forget
Does she know you call
when you have withdrawals
I know you're obsessed
I’m messing with your head
She can not compete
You should be with me
Our love is more than a short crush
Remember the day when you walked out the door
Left me in pieces cause I wanted more
It’s like my head and my heart are at war
Nothing makes sense now no so come make me whole
I've been thinkin’ about thinkin’ about you
Yeah I've been thinkin’ about the past and us two
And I don't want you living in, living in regret
When I know that I’m the best that you’ll ever get
Cause I've been thinkin’ about thinkin’ about you
Yeah I've been thinkin’ we’re meant to last us two
And I don't want you living in, living in regret
When I am the one you will never forget
Ooh ooh ooh Ooh ooh ooh ooh
Cause I've been thinkin’ about thinkin’ about you
Yeah I've been thinkin’ about the past and us two
And I don't want you living in, living in regret
When I know that I’m the best that you’ll ever get
Cause I've been thinkin’ about thinkin’ about you
Yeah I've been thinkin’ we’re meant to last us two
And I don't want you living in, living in regret
When I am the one you will never forget