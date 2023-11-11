《fight or flight》歌詞｜Henry Moodie新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Henry Moodie《fight or flight》 | 目錄
Henry Moodie《fight or flight》｜歌詞
Last November, I fell in love
Just a teen and too naïve to give it up
Wish I'd known better to call that bluff
All those guilty eyes and reckless lies I trust
So, all I ask is
Will you be there through the good and bad?
Be someone that's true, something that lasts
What if my world starts falling apart?
What if my fears take over my heart?
Would you still love me and all of my scars?
Or would you leave me alone in the dark?
'Cause I don't wanna fall, I don't wanna fall if you're in two minds
I don't wanna fall, I don't wanna fall if it don't feel right
It's either fight or flight
This September, we called it off
For a while, I lost a piece of who I was
But, since you're asking, I'm ready now
Only if you promise that you'll stay around (Around)
So, all I ask is
Will you be there through the good and bad?
Be someone that's true, something that lasts
What if my world starts falling apart?
What if my fears take over my heart?
Would you still love me and all of my scars?
Or would you leave me alone in the dark?
'Cause I don't wanna fall, I don't wanna fall if you're in two minds (If you're in two minds)
I don't wanna fall, I don't wanna fall if it don't feel right (If it don't feel right)
Will you run away
Or stay with me through sun and rain?
Tell me, are you fight or flight? I need to know (Need to know)
Is this a holiday?
Or twenty-four seven, babe?
Tell me, are you fight or flight? I'm losing hope
What if my world starts falling apart?
What if my fears take over my heart?
Would you still love me and all of my scars?
Or would you leave me alone in the dark? (Alone in the dark)
'Cause I don't wanna fall, I don't wanna fall if you're in two minds (If you're in two minds)
I don't wanna fall, I don't wanna fall if it don't feel right
It's either fight or flight