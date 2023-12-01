《orbit》歌詞｜Henry Moodie新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Henry Moodie《orbit》 | 目錄
Henry Moodie《orbit》｜歌詞
couldn't even see it through a telescope
You're so far when you're near,
I'll be circlin' your sphere forever through
Maybe we're star crossed, maybe we're cursed
All of the science says it won't work
Maybe it kills me, maybe it hurts
But it's out of my control-ol-ol
Oh, oh-oh-oh
My world's spinnin' around you, I never get close
I can't quite figure out how to
I'm tryin' but
These invisible forces are pullin' me back
Keepin' me in your orbit
I wish you'd let go, oh-oh-oh
But my world keeps spinnin' around you
If I ever broke through, would it be like gettin' too close to the sun?
Or would it undo my universe and make a better one?
Maybe we're star crossed, maybe we're cursed
What if it works out, there's always a first
Maybe it kills me, maybe it hurts
But it's out of my control-ol-ol
Oh, oh-oh-oh
My world's spinnin' around you, I never get close
I can't quite figure out how to
I'm tryin' but
These invisible forces are pullin' me back
Keepin' me in your orbit
I wish you'd let go, oh-oh-oh
But my world keeps spinnin' around you
Couldn't leave if I wanted to stand at the summit, wait for the Sun to go down
Couldn't leave if I wanted to stand at the summit, hopin' you'll come back around
Couldn't leave if I wanted to stand at the summit, wait for the Sun to go down
Couldn't leave if I wanted to stand at the summit, hopin' you'll come back around
Oh, oh-oh-oh
My world's spinnin' around you, I never get close
I can't quite figure out how to
I'm tryin' but
These invisible forces are pullin' me back
Keepin' me in your orbit
I wish you'd let go, oh-oh-oh
But my world keeps spinnin' around you