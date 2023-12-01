Henry Moodie orbit 《orbit》歌詞｜Henry Moodie新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

orbit歌詞｜Henry Moodie《orbit》於2023-11-24推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Henry Moodie新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Henry Moodie《orbit》 | 目錄

  1. Henry Moodie《orbit》｜歌詞
  2. Henry Moodie《orbit》｜製作
  3. Henry Moodie《orbit》｜新歌試聽
  4. Henry Moodie《orbit》｜MV

Henry Moodie《orbit》｜歌詞

I'll never know how you feel,
couldn't even see it through a telescope
You're so far when you're near,
I'll be circlin' your sphere forever through

Maybe we're star crossed, maybe we're cursed
All of the science says it won't work
Maybe it kills me, maybe it hurts
But it's out of my control-ol-ol

Oh, oh-oh-oh
My world's spinnin' around you, I never get close
I can't quite figure out how to
I'm tryin' but
These invisible forces are pullin' me back
Keepin' me in your orbit
I wish you'd let go, oh-oh-oh
But my world keeps spinnin' around you

If I ever broke through, would it be like gettin' too close to the sun?
Or would it undo my universe and make a better one?

Maybe we're star crossed, maybe we're cursed
What if it works out, there's always a first
Maybe it kills me, maybe it hurts
But it's out of my control-ol-ol

Oh, oh-oh-oh
My world's spinnin' around you, I never get close
I can't quite figure out how to
I'm tryin' but
These invisible forces are pullin' me back
Keepin' me in your orbit
I wish you'd let go, oh-oh-oh
But my world keeps spinnin' around you

Couldn't leave if I wanted to stand at the summit, wait for the Sun to go down
Couldn't leave if I wanted to stand at the summit, hopin' you'll come back around
Couldn't leave if I wanted to stand at the summit, wait for the Sun to go down
Couldn't leave if I wanted to stand at the summit, hopin' you'll come back around

Oh, oh-oh-oh
My world's spinnin' around you, I never get close
I can't quite figure out how to
I'm tryin' but
These invisible forces are pullin' me back
Keepin' me in your orbit
I wish you'd let go, oh-oh-oh
But my world keeps spinnin' around you

Henry Moodie《orbit》｜製作

Henry Moodie《orbit》｜新歌試聽