《BORN TO BE》歌詞｜ITZY新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
ITZY《BORN TO BE》｜新歌試聽
ITZY《BORN TO BE》｜製作
有待更新
ITZY《BORN TO BE》｜歌詞
作詞:NODAY
作曲:Arineh Karimi,Gusten Dahlqvist
編曲:Gusten Dahlqvist Come on, come on, I'm on it
Born to be, born to be, born to be, oh-oh Brand new fire
이젠 내 시간이야 let me turn the tide, move
Ice blue silver
I'm shining like a star, I go boom, go boom
Sit down, enjoy the show 'cause it's about to go down
Transcend 한계를 넘어 now I'm running it
딱 봐도, yeah, I'm the realest (Don't you know?)
절대 없어 I got nothing missing, oh, yeah (Yeah, yeah) 모든 시선들이 나를 향해 (Yeah, yeah)
잠든 감각들이 깨어나, I'll prove it (I'll prove it)
Don't need your permission (So what? So what?)
Every step I take is in victory lane, yeah
I'm about to have this whole crowd going (Let's go)
Crazy like 한 번도 느껴본 적 없는 (Come on)
Can you see what I've become now?
Yeah, let's turn it up now Born to be, born to be, born to be, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Born to be, born to be wild and free, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
누가 뭐라 해도 I'ma say it louder (Louder)
난 내 방식대로 always hit it harder
Born to be, born to be wild and free, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh Born to be so fierce (Yeah)
한 번도 못 느낀 fears (Yeah, yeah)
Sensation I'ma bring, yeah (Yeah)
Get ready, don't be tense (Yeah, yeah)
따라오는 spotlight, watch me glow
Young and wild and free
더 자신 있게 이젠 nothing's going wrong
Don't compare, 다른 것들
Just don't care, 내 맘대로
Bounce it, bounce it, turn it up
Got that winning pace, I'm going up, oh, yeah (Going up) 모든 시선들이 나를 향해
잠든 감각들이 깨어나, I'll prove it
Can you see what I've become now?
Yeah, let's turn it up now (Ooh-woah, oh-oh-oh, oh) Born to be, born to be, born to be, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, woo, woo, oh, born to be)
Born to be, born to be wild and free, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh (Come on, wild and free, woah)
누가 뭐라 해도 I'ma say it louder (Louder)
난 내 방식대로 always hit it harder
Born to be, born to be wild and free, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh 누가 뭐라 해도, 누가 뭐라 해도 (Ha-ha, ha-ha-ha)
누가 뭐라 해도 I'ma say it louder (Woo)
누가 뭐라 해도, 누가 뭐라 해도
누가 뭐라 해도 always hit it harder (Born to be, born to be)
Born to be, born to be, born to be Born to be, born to be, born to be, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, I'm born to be)
Born to be, born to be wild and free, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah; I'm born to be, yeah, oh, woah-oh-oh)
누가 뭐라 해도 I'ma say it louder (Louder)
난 내 방식대로 always hit it harder (Harder)
Born to be, born to be wild and free, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh (Oh-oh, yeah)