《Yet, but (YUNA)》歌詞｜ITZY新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Yet, but (YUNA)》歌詞｜ITZY新歌
ITZY《Yet, but (YUNA)》
ITZY《Yet, but (YUNA)》
ITZY《Yet, but (YUNA)》｜製作
ITZY《Yet, but (YUNA)》｜歌詞
作詞:유나 (ITZY),Saint
作曲:유나 (ITZY),이우민 'Collapsedone',마치 (MRCH)
編曲:이우민 'Collapsedone' Whatever they say, don’t care 온종일 우울한 표정을 해 왜 hey yeah
What’s the matter, what, what’s the matter
가만히 지켜볼 수가 없게 ok
I can’t take it, I can’t take it
Refresh가 필요한 타이밍 지쳤다는 말 대신에
어디든 말해봐 그대로 데려가 wherever you want 아픈 시간을 지나
No matter, no matter what they say
완벽해질 널 기다려
Oh hot like a fever Diamonds 눈부시게
반짝일 테니 don’t worry
I got you 이미 넌
Yeah only one, you’re the only one
58 ways to shine
가장 완벽해질 네게
Not not not yet, but Nothing matters, it’s all about ya
Flawless, that’s what you are
I mean, maybe you don’t know yet, but
Not yet, huh 아무나 다 알아보진 못해 like a real diamond
매번 다칠 가치가 없지 그럴 땐 just laugh it off
진심인 척 가짜 걱정엔 say no thanks
미안한데 거기까지 해 don’t cross the line 오랜 시간이 지나
No matter, no matter what they say
완벽해질 널 기다려
Oh hot like a fever Diamonds 눈부시게
반짝일 테니 don’t worry
I got you 이미 넌
Yeah only one, you’re the only one
58 ways to shine
가장 완벽해질 네게
Not not not yet, but Nothing matters, it’s all about ya
Flawless, that’s what you are
I mean, maybe you don’t know yet, but
Not yet, huh 널 믿지 못할 때면
그저 날 믿어 봐
I know you’re gonna shine
약속해 I got your back
날아올라 높지 않아도 돼
Like a butterfly yeah, hey yeah
Woo! Diamonds 눈부시게
반짝일 테니 don’t worry
I got you 이미 넌
Yeah only one, you’re the only one
58 ways to shine
가장 완벽해질 네게
Not not not yet, but 좋다가도 나빠지곤 해
Up and down 매일매일이 그렇지 뭐
Never mind, just smile and laugh it off
Yeah yeah gonna be alright Nothing matters, it’s all about ya
Flawless, that’s what you are
I mean, maybe you don’t know yet, but
Not yet, huh