《Calm Down 練功》歌詞｜JACE 陳凱詠新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
JACE 陳凱詠《Calm Down 練功》 | 目錄
JACE 陳凱詠《Calm Down 練功》｜歌詞
看你就是一副不會改變的樣子
一副不想承認錯誤的樣子
反正就是整個世界的錯
都是他們太蠢太劣所若的禍
I know you’re tired of 整個世界怎麼對你
但你又有沒有看你怎麼對自己
一直自顧自俏俏的生氣
好不容易就亂發脾氣
So boy calm down
You gotta work it out
boy calm down
You just gotta work it out
練功練功
好過喺度亂想一通
講到天花龍鳳
帶人遊西北東
I’m so turn off 唔該你練功練功
坐而言起而行練練功
I know you hate to believe that I’m doing better than you
But believe it or not It’s just too sad but true
That you’re weak you’re off-peak thought your legend-to-be
Matter of fact you’re blind to see your incapability
I’m sorry 我沒有太多力氣
再去循循善誘用心教導慢慢改變你
Cause you’ve got your own path own decision
我衷心祝福你找個更好的代替
So boy calm down
You gotta work it out
I said boy calm down
You just gotta work it out
莫為憎恨為修行
明辨洞察明瞭心
哀樂喜怒苦痛執念如若纏身
回歸一個人慧劍斬亂根
練功練功
好過喺度亂想一通
講到天花龍鳳
帶人遊西北東
I’m so turn off 唔該你練功練功
坐而言起而行練練功
I’m turn off
I’m turn off