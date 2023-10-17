《Byebye 掰掰歌》歌詞｜Jace Chan新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
作曲：Jace Chan
作詞：Jace Chan
編曲:Kiri T How I make myself happy
Guess it’s not from you
What a sad truth
How I’d make myself lovely
Cuz nothing from you can make me do 5 years of time flew by
I remember we first said hi
Memories looping
I say I’d cry just one more night
Wrong person in the wrong time I wish we meet in another life
And sing our lullaby
So bye~ bye~ bye bye~
I said it I won’t think twice
So bye~ bye~ I’m sorry~
I had to leave and build myself a better life You are the one who taught me what is sadness (sadness)
Like you’re always a master of something I’ve grown so much learnt so much
but have you ever asked if I need such a
Lesson in my life I just want someone to hold on to
I just want some simple laughter
I wish you took me to dinner
I don’t need a fancy one
At least show me you’re payin’ some efforts So bye~ bye~ bye bye~
I said it I won’t think twice
So bye bye bye bye bye bye bye I’m sorry~
I had to leave and build myself a better life So bye~ bye~ bye bye~
I said it I won’t think twice
So bye~ bye~ I’m sorry~
I had to leave and build myself a better life
Now’s the time to start a new life