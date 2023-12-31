《You’ve Never Had Chocolate Like This》歌詞｜Joby Talbot, Neil Hannon, & The Cast of Wonka新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
So the taxis never stop
The girls think you're a flop
You're wet and cold, you're getting old, your confidence is shot (It's true)
When people look at you
They seem to look straight through
Or like you're something brown they found upon the bottom of their shoe
Have you been following me?
But this should lift the gloom
My giraffe-milk macaron
Just take a chance and you'll be dancing to a different tune
Goodbye to feeling small
And frightened of it all
Just eat a few of these and you'll be feeling ten feet tall
Wеll, there's chocolate
And thеre's chocolate
Only Wonka's makes your confidence skyrockelet
Put your hand into your pockelet
Get yourself some Wonka chocolate
Madame, just one kiss
Yes, please
You've never had chocolate like this
No, we've never had chocolate like this
Have you tried his new one? (No)
Oh, you've got to have a go
Just pop one in and everything becomes a Broadway show
The news that makes you gasp
The jokes that make you laugh
All that you say and do all day will be choreographed
Lost your hair, can't think where
Feeling fairly bare up there
Don't despair, I come prepared
Behold my hair repair-it claire
It's made from ground vanilla
From the markets of Manila
Take heed, eat more than three, and you'll end up like a gorilla
Well, there's chocolate
And there's chocolate
Only Wonka's makes you hop around the clockelet
Put your hand into your pockelet, get yourself
Oh, put a sock in it
Make sure they're all frisked
Have you ever had chocolate like this?
I've never had chocolate like this (Never had chocolate like this)
(Never had chocolate like this)
Well, there's literate and illiterate
Can you tell me what this word is?
Not a bit of it
Well, that's a vowel and that's a consonant
What's that now? You're talking nonsenense
I should call it quits
But you've never sold chocolate like this
Well, there's chocolate (I understand that)
And there's chocolate (Totally true)
Only Wonka drives a hole right through our profilets (Yes, but what I'm trying to tell you is that)
Is that if we don't get on top of this (Uh-huh?)
We'll go bust, choco-pocalypse
We'll cease to exist
But fellas, you've never had chocolate like this
No, we've never had chocolate like this
Well, there's chocolate (Well, there's chocolate)
And there's chocolate (And there's chocolate)
Only mine'll find you buying wedding frockelets
We have just tied the knot and it's
All because of Wonka's chocolate
Off to a life of bliss
You've never had chocolate like this (Ah)
No, we've never had chocolate like this
Have you ever had chocolate like this?
No, we've never had chocolate
No, we've never had chocolate like this