《3D – Alternate Ver.》歌詞｜Jung Kook新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Jung Kook《3D – Alternate Ver.》｜歌詞
I can't touch you through the phone
Or kiss you through the universe
In another time zone
It's the only time I can't reverse
But when there's two dimensions
There's only one I'm missing
And if you feel alone
You don't have to feel that no more
I just wanna see you like that
See you like that, uh-uh
So if you're ready (So if you're ready)
And if you'll let me (And if you'll let me)
I wanna see it
In motion
In 3D (Uh-uh)
You won't regret me (You won't regret)
Champagne confetti (Champagne confetti)
I wanna see it
In motion
In 3D
'Cause you know how I like it girl (Oh-oh)
3D
You know how I like it girl (Oh-oh)
3D
Body to body to body to body to body
You and me baby you know, that we got it
So don't go getting me started
'Cause you know I get hot hearted
Baby, oh, baby, oh, baby, you making me crazy
Rain, rain, rain, you can't fake it
You give me brand new emotion
You got me drinking that potion
I just wanna see you like that
See you like that, uh-uh
So if you're ready (So if you're ready)
And if you'll let me (And if you'll let me)
I wanna see it
In motion
In 3D
You won't regret me (You won't regret me)
Champagne confetti (Hey)
I wanna see it
In motion
In 3D (C'mon, c'mon, c'mon)
'Cause you know how I like it girl (You know how I like it)
3D
You know how I like it girl (You know how I like it)
3D
'Cause you know how I like it girl (You know how I like it)
3D
You know how I like it girl (Oh-oh)
3D
I just wanna see you like that
See you like that, see you like that
I just wanna see you like that
See you like that, see you like that
I just wanna see you like that
See you like that, see you like that
I just wanna see you like that
See you like that, uh-uh
So if you're ready
And if you'll let me
I wanna see it
In motion
In 3D (Ooh-ooh)
You won't regret me (You won't regret me)
Champagne confetti (Champagne confetti)
I wanna see it
In motion
In 3D (Show it to me, baby)
'Cause you know how I like it girl
3D (3D)
You know how I like it girl (Oh, yeah; Alright)
3D
'Cause you know how I like it girl (You know how I like it; Alright)
3D
You know how I like it girl (Oh-oh)
3D