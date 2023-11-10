Jung Kook Too Sad to Dance 《Too Sad to Dance》歌詞｜Jung Kook新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Too Sad to Dance》歌詞｜Jung Kook新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

Too Sad to Dance歌詞｜Jung Kook《Too Sad to Dance》於2023-11-03推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Jung Kook新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Jung Kook《Too Sad to Dance》 | 目錄

  1. Jung Kook《Too Sad to Dance》｜歌詞
  2. Jung Kook《Too Sad to Dance》｜製作
  3. Jung Kook《Too Sad to Dance》｜新歌試聽
  4. Jung Kook《Too Sad to Dance》｜MV

Jung Kook《Too Sad to Dance》｜歌詞


Last week I found a message in a bottle
It said go home ain’t nobody love you no more
I can’t disagree
So last night I went to the club
Had a couple too many threw up
Now everybody’s laughing at me
‘Cause I’m way too sad
Way too sad to dance
I’m way too sad to dance
‘Cause I got too caught up my friends agree
A broken heart and nobody
And that’s why I’m too sad to dance
And now I just wait by the telephone
You ain’t coming back and I should’ve known
And that’s why I’m too sad to dance
And that’s why I’m too sad to dance
This morning I knocked your door
Just to admit my floors
But you said you’ve heard it all before
And this Christmas I got no gifts
Do I really deserve all this
So I head straight down to the liquor store
‘Cause I’m way too sad
Way too sad to dance
I’m way too sad to dance
‘Cause I got too caught up my friends agree
A broken heart and nobody
And that’s why I’m too sad to dance
And now I just wait by the telephone
You ain’t coming back and I should’ve known
And that’s why I’m too sad to dance
And that’s why I’m too sad to dance
And that’s why I’m too sad to dance
So I called up my pops last night
He said by the morning light
You won’t need no romance
He told me, walk that walk alone
And talk that talk you know
‘Cause you don’t need no one to dance

Jung Kook《Too Sad to Dance》｜製作

Jung Kook《Too Sad to Dance》｜新歌試聽