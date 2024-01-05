《Scars (with Peder Elias)》歌詞｜Keenan Te, Peder Elias新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Keenan Te, Peder Elias《Scars (with Peder Elias)》 | 目錄
Keenan Te, Peder Elias《Scars (with Peder Elias)》｜歌詞
We're whispering in circles again
We're using different words, same meanings
You ask me if this love is worth the end (Oh-ooh, oh-ooh, oh)
You know that I've been broken before
I know that you could break me more
My instinct is to run before my heart is torn
Try to hold my defences and hide behind my walls
But when I hold onto you, I can't help but let them fall
So, I'll let you hold onto my heart
No, I won't run away even if you tear me apart
You know I will always stay
'Cause it's better to try and lovе too hard
Than to always be stuck at the start
So, I'll let you hold onto my hеart
'Cause loving you's worth all the scars
Ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh
Worth all the scars
Ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh
So hold me like you wanna stay forever
Kiss me like it's you and me under the stars
If we don't work out at least we'll know we gave it all we got
So, I'll hold all these seconds, and memorise them all
'Cause when I hold onto you, I can't help but always fall
So, I'll let you hold onto my heart
No, I won't run away even if you tear me apart
You know I will always stay
'Cause it's better to try and love too hard
Than to always be stuck at the start
So, I'll let you hold onto my heart
'Cause loving you's worth all the scars
Ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh
Worth all the scars
Ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh
So, I'll let you hold onto my heart
Even if you tear me apart
'Cause it's better to try and love too hard
Than to always be stuck at the start
So, I'll let you hold onto my heart
'Cause loving you's worth all the scars
Ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh
Worth all the scars, ooh-ooh
Baby, loving you's worth all the scars