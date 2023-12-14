《Paris》歌詞｜Kenya Grace新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
Kenya Grace《Paris》 | 目錄
Kenya Grace《Paris》｜歌詞
Take me to Paris, we'll stay in a palace
Pretend we're in love just to Instagram it
We'll go on a date just to post what we're havin'
Everything's fake and none of it matters
So take me to Paris, we'll stay in a palace
Pretend we're in love just to Instagram it
We'll go on a date just to post what we're havin'
Everything's fake and none of it matters
We can spend a few days in a fantasy
Drinkin' wine, it's too much for our sorries
We will barely speak out on the balcony
But in front of everybody, we'll act happily
And I swear, everything is fickle and it's hard to tell it's fake
And if we turned our phones off, baby, would it feel the same?
Maybe we would talk without the need to compensate
Is that insane?
Take me to Paris, we'll stay in a palace
Pretend we're in love just to Instagram it
We'll go on a date just to post what we're havin'
Everything's fake and none of it matters
So take me to Paris, we'll kiss on the terrace
Pretend we're in love to make people jealous
And we'll barely talk until we're posin' for pics that we hate
Everything's fake and none of it matters
Everything that's genuine is paper thin
And if we think about it too much, then I'll hate my skin
Relationships are ruined over messages
But you can just replace 'em with a swipe and click
And I swear, everything is fickle and it's hard to tell it's fake
And if we turned our phones off, baby, would it feel the same?
Maybe we would talk without the need to compensate
Is that insane?
Take me to Paris, we'll stay in a palace
Pretend we're in love just to Instagram it
We'll go on a date just to post what we're havin'
Everything's fake and none of it matters
So take me to Paris, we'll kiss on the terrace
Pretend we're in love to make people jealous
And we'll barely talk until we're posin' for pics that we hate
Everything's fake and none of it matters
(Oh, oh) Everything's fake and none of it matters
(Oh, oh) Everything's fake and none of it matters
Take me to Paris, we'll stay in a palace
Pretend we're in love just to Instagram it
We'll go on a date just to post what we're havin'
Everything's fake and none of it matters
So take me to Paris, we'll kiss on the terrace
Pretend we're in love to make people jealous
And we'll barely talk until we're posin' for pics that we hate
Everything's fake and none of it matters