《Back In Love》歌詞｜Kim Min Seok, Sam Ryder新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Back In Love》歌詞｜Kim Min Seok, Sam Ryder
Kim Min Seok, Sam Ryder《Back In Love》｜歌詞
What's the point of leaving the house today?
Ain't nothing outside of these walls
Worth getting up out of bed anyway
Plus you still haven't called
Life's like a big empty cage and I'm in it
Keep checking my goddamn phone every minute
Watching movies we started but never finished
I'm drowning my sorrows and raising my spirits
What's the point of leaving the house today?
Ain't nothing outside of these walls
Worth getting up out of bed anyway
Plus you still haven't called
They say you can't turn back the clock
Or promise with your fingers crossed
You can't go where the rainbow stops
But hearts can always mend because
That's the point I'm trying to prove
'Cause I'm still here hung up on you
Nowhere to go and nothing to lose
Tell me, what can I do?
My life's like a cloud with no silver lining
I just hope somewhere the sun is still shining
What's stopping all of these planets aligning?
I know it's dramatic, but I think I'm dying
What's the point of leaving the house today?
Ain't nothing outside of these walls
Worth getting up out of bed anyway
Plus you still haven't called
They say you can't turn back the clock
Or promise with your fingers crossed
You can't go where the rainbow stops
But hearts can always mend because
What do they know?
Oh I'm chasing my hopes
That you and I can go back in time
I need your love back in my life
What's the point of leaving the house today?
Ain't nothing outside of these walls
Worth getting up out of bed anyway
Plus you still haven't called
They say you can't turn back the clock
Or promise with your fingers crossed
I go to where the rainbow stops
But hearts can always mend because
Who says you can't fall back in love?
Who says you can't fall back in love?
That's why I still believe in us
And no one can stop me from dreaming
Who says you can't fall back in love?
What's the point of leaving the house today?
Ain't nothing outside of these walls