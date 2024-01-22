Kim Min Seok, Sam Ryder Back In Love 《Back In Love》歌詞｜Kim Min Seok, Sam Ryder新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

《Back In Love》歌詞｜Kim Min Seok, Sam Ryder新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光

新歌推薦
東方新地

廣告

Back In Love歌詞｜Kim Min Seok, Sam Ryder《Back In Love》於2024-01-10推出新歌MV，東方新地整合了Kim Min Seok, Sam Ryder新歌詳情、歌詞以及MV首播曝光。

Kim Min Seok, Sam Ryder《Back In Love》 | 目錄

  1. Kim Min Seok, Sam Ryder《Back In Love》｜歌詞
  2. Kim Min Seok, Sam Ryder《Back In Love》｜製作
  3. Kim Min Seok, Sam Ryder《Back In Love》｜新歌試聽
  4. Kim Min Seok, Sam Ryder《Back In Love》｜MV

Kim Min Seok, Sam Ryder《Back In Love》｜歌詞


What's the point of leaving the house today?
Ain't nothing outside of these walls
Worth getting up out of bed anyway
Plus you still haven't called
Life's like a big empty cage and I'm in it
Keep checking my goddamn phone every minute
Watching movies we started but never finished
I'm drowning my sorrows and raising my spirits

What's the point of leaving the house today?
Ain't nothing outside of these walls
Worth getting up out of bed anyway
Plus you still haven't called
They say you can't turn back the clock
Or promise with your fingers crossed
You can't go where the rainbow stops
But hearts can always mend because

That's the point I'm trying to prove
'Cause I'm still here hung up on you
Nowhere to go and nothing to lose
Tell me, what can I do?
My life's like a cloud with no silver lining
I just hope somewhere the sun is still shining
What's stopping all of these planets aligning?
I know it's dramatic, but I think I'm dying

What's the point of leaving the house today?
Ain't nothing outside of these walls
Worth getting up out of bed anyway
Plus you still haven't called
They say you can't turn back the clock
Or promise with your fingers crossed
You can't go where the rainbow stops
But hearts can always mend because

What do they know?
Oh I'm chasing my hopes
That you and I can go back in time
I need your love back in my life

What's the point of leaving the house today?
Ain't nothing outside of these walls
Worth getting up out of bed anyway
Plus you still haven't called
They say you can't turn back the clock
Or promise with your fingers crossed
I go to where the rainbow stops
But hearts can always mend because

Who says you can't fall back in love?
Who says you can't fall back in love?
That's why I still believe in us
And no one can stop me from dreaming
Who says you can't fall back in love?
What's the point of leaving the house today?
Ain't nothing outside of these walls

回到目錄

Kim Min Seok, Sam Ryder《Back In Love》｜製作

作曲：JXJ、Nick Gale、Will Vaughan
作詞：Ines Dunn、Sam Ryder / 作曲：JXJ、Nick Gale、Will Vaughan /
編曲：JXJ、Nick Gale、Will Vaughan
回到目錄

Kim Min Seok, Sam Ryder《Back In Love》｜新歌試聽