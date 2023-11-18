《Bad News》歌詞｜KISS OF LIFE新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
KISS OF LIFE《Bad News》 | 目錄
KISS OF LIFE《Bad News》｜歌詞
How do I look 내가 변했냐구
티비를 틀어봐 I’m the woman on the moon
네 머리 위로 사뿐사뿐 걸어 Feel no gravity
우린 어떤 때보다도 Ain’t no diggity
What goes around, some comes around
안 들려 몰라
Look at me now, 느낌이 와
다르지 너완
I’m ya wannabe, 입 밖으론 못 뱉지
Uh-oh, can’t you see, can’t you see
Runnin’ Runnin’ Runnin’ Runnin’
Something’s Comin’ Comin’ Comin’
Siren Siren Siren Siren Siren On & On & On
Bad news 식지 않는 논란
My attitude 못된 짓만 골라
From the east side to the west side
오와아아아 입 못 다물걸
Bad news 하나둘씩 놀라
We got the moves, 울려 퍼져 World wide
Check my profile on the website
오와아아아 입 못 다물걸
못 다물 걸 못 담을 걸 못 하는 건 못 하는 걸
다 하는 건 안 하는 거 나 하는 건 다 다른 거
누가 누굴 가르치나 잘하세요 니나
헷갈려 아래위가 I’m the realest queen now
거슬림 보지 마 눈을 감아
어딜 가나 들릴 테니 귀를 막아
You do you n I do I
그러던가 말던가
그 뻔한 말들로 날 재단할 수 없을걸
Runnin’ Runnin’ Runnin’ Runnin’
Something’s Comin’ Comin’ Comin’
Siren Siren Siren Siren Siren On & On & On
Bad news 식지 않는 논란
My attitude 못된 짓만 골라
From the east side to the west side
오와아아아 입 못 다물걸
Bad news 하나둘씩 놀라
We got the moves 울려 퍼져 World wide
Check my profile on the website
오와아아아 입 못 다물걸
To the left, to the right, back & forth
You know what, I’m the one, solid one
Can I ride, back it up, driver mode
오와아아아 입 못 다물걸
Bad news 식지 않는 논란
We know the truth, 이건 아무도 몰라
From the east side to the west side
오와아아아 입 못 다물걸
Bad news 하나둘씩 놀라
We got the moves 울려 퍼져 world wide
Check my profile on the website
오와아아아 입 못 다물걸