《Out Of My League》歌詞｜LANY新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
LANY《Out Of My League》｜歌詞
Got half the beach left in my car
Sweetheart from a sweet home Alabama trailer park
Straight off the page of a magazine
A quintessential beauty queen
My Princess Di in vintage tees and torn-up jeans
Everybody thinks I'm lying
When I say she's mine 'cause
She's out of my league in every single way
And can you believe she's sleeping at my place
It's just a matter of time
But I hope she never realizes
She's so much better than me
She's out of my league
She's out of my league
I told my mom that I'm in love
I sent a pic, dad's got a crush
Best friends are pumped, throwing high fives, wishing me luck
Sometimes I think that if she left
How could I ever love again?
I must be doing something right 'cause she hasn't left, yet
She's out of my league in every single way
And can you believe she's sleeping at my place
It's just a matter of time
But I hope she never realizes
She's so much better than me
She's out of my league
And I don't mind it
My silver lining
She colors life in
My Princess Di, yeah
I think I'm flying
My silver lining
She colors life in
My Princess Di
She's out of my league in every single way
And I can't believe she's sleeping at my place
It's just a matter of time
But I hope she never realizes
She's so much better than me
She's out of my league
And I don't mind it
My silver lining
(She's out of my league)
She colors life in
My Princess Di, yeah
(She's out of my league)
I think I'm flying
My silver lining
(She's out of my league)
She colors life in
My Princess Di, yeah