《Perfect Night》歌詞｜LE SSERAFIM
LE SSERAFIM《Perfect Night》｜歌詞
We gon’ party ’til it’s early
Got me feelin’ otherworldly tonight
Caught in some traffic
But the radio is blastin’
Drop a red light and we’ll sing it goodbye
Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
By the morning, feel like magic
I got all I need you know
Nothing else can beat
The way that I feel when I’m dancin’ with my girls
Perfect energy, yeah
We flawless, yeah, we free
There’s no better feelin’
In the whole wide world
Tonight (Tonight)
I don’t care what’s wrong or right
Don’t start blowin’ up my line
I’d care at 11：59
But nothin’ counts after midnight
Come and take a ride with mе
I got a credit card and some good company
Some comе through
Make the fit real good
Why you still stuck on loading?
Waitin’ on you, babe
Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Night to mornin’, live slow motion
I got all I need you know
Nothing else can beat
The way that I feel when I’m dancin’ with my girls
Perfect energy, yeah
We flawless, yeah, we free
There’s no better feelin’
In the whole wide world
Tonight (Tonight)
I don’t care what’s wrong or right
Don’t start blowin’ up my line
I’d care at 11：59
But nothin’ counts after midnight
Ooh, ooh, ooh (Hahaha)
Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
By the morning, feel like magic
I got all I need you know
Nothing else can beat
The way that I feel when I’m dancin’ with my girls
Perfect energy, yeah
We flawless, yeah, we free
There’s no better feelin’
In the whole wide world
Tonight (Tonight)
I don’t care what’s wrong or right
Don’t start blowin’ up my line
I’d care at 11：59
But nothin’ counts after midnight