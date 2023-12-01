《Perfect Night – Holiday Remix》歌詞｜LE SSERAFIM新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
LE SSERAFIM《Perfect Night – Holiday Remix》｜歌詞
Me and my girlies, we gon' party 'til it's early
Got me feeling otherworldly tonight
Caught in some traffic, but the radio is blasting
Drop a red light and we'll sing it goodbye
Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
By the morning, feel like magic
I got all I need, you know nothing else can beat
The way that I feel when I'm dancing with my girls
Perfect energy, yeah, we flawless, yeah, we free
There's no better feeling in the whole wide world
Tonight, I don't care what's wrong or right
Don't start blowing up my line, I'd care at 11：59
But nothing counts after midnight
Come and take a ride with me
I got a crеdit card and some good company
Some come through, make the fit real good
Why you still stuck on loading? Waiting on you, babe
Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
Night to morning, live slow-motion
I got all I need, you know nothing else can beat
The way that I feel when I'm dancing with my girls
Perfect energy, yeah, we flawless, yeah, we free
There's no better feeling in the whole wide world
Tonight, I don't care what's wrong or right
Don't start blowing up my line, I'd care at 11：59
But nothing counts after midnight
Ah-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, hahaha
Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh
By the morning, feel like magic
I got all I need, you know nothing else can beat
The way that I feel when I'm dancing with my girls
Perfect energy (uh-huh), yeah, we flawless, yeah, we free
There's no better feeling in the whole wide world
Tonight, I don't care what's wrong or right
Don't start blowing up my line, I'd care at 11：59
Don't start blowing up my line