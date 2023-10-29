《GODS》歌詞｜League of Legends, NewJeans新歌歌詞+MV首播曝光
League of Legends, NewJeans《GODS》 | 目錄
League of Legends, NewJeans《GODS》｜歌詞
GA-GA-GA-GA-GA-GODS
GA-GA-GA-GA-GA-GODS
(’ey) This is what you came for
Blood on the game ball
Everybody dropping like rainfall
(‘uh’) This is your moment
Eyes on the pulpit, kid
(I) think Church just opened
And they’re singing your praises la-la-la
Screaming your name out la-la-loud
One more step, you’re Immortal now, ‘cause
Once you play GOD
Once you play GOD
They’re gonna’ crumble one by one
Then we gonna ride right into the Sun
like it’s the day my kingdom come
Baby we’re
GA-GA-GA-GA-GA-GODS
Yeah we’re
GA-GA-GA-GA-GA-GODS
(’ey) Welcome to the big show
Next on the ladder
Is it your name in the rafters?
Brief moment of silence
Bad girl woke up chose violence
And they’re singing my praises la-la-la
Screaming my name out la-la-loud
This is why we’re Immortal now, ‘cause
Once you play GOD
Once you play GOD
They’re gonna’ crumble one by one
Then we gonna ride right into the Sun
like it’s the day my kingdom come
Baby we’re
GA-GA-GA-GA-GA-GODS
Yeah we’re
GA-GA-GA-GA-GA-GODS
I’m on my knees
Pray for glory
Anyone read this underdog story?
I can’t lose myself again
Help me raise this heart
Heart, unbreakable
Once you play GOD
Once you play GOD
They’re gonna’ crumble one by one
Then we gonna ride right into the Sun
like it’s the day my kingdom come
Once you play GOD
Once you play GOD
They’re gonna’ crumble one by one
Then we gonna ride right into the Sun
like it’s the day my kingdom come
Baby we’re
GA-GA-GA-GA-GA-GODS
Yeah we’re
GA-GA-GA-GA-GA-GODS
GA-GA-GA-GA-GA-GODS
Yeah we’re
GA-GA-GA-GA-GA-GODS
Once you play